UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas Baptist at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
WHEN 2 p.m. today
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 3-6; UAPB 2-7
SERIES UAPB leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO FM 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
TEAM COMPARISON
Arkansas Baptist;;UAPB
72.0;Points for;63.4
75.0;Points against;72.7
-5.0;Rebound margin;-4.2
-4.0;Turnover margin;0.6
40.6;FG pct.;38.8
30.0;3-pt pct.;30.1
73.7;FT pct.;64.3
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas Baptist
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Joshua Williamson, 5-9, Jr.;10.0;4.0
G Brandon Williamson, 6-2, Jr.;8.0;1.0
F Antonio Howard, 6-6, Jr.;13.0;6.0
F Kendric Robinson, 6-5, Sr.;10.0;9.0
F Kwashek Breendon, 6-6, Sr.;4.0;2.0
COACH Eric Bozeman (3-6 in first season at Arkansas Baptist)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;9.7;4.1
F A.C. Curry, 6-5, Jr.;3.7;3.7
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Soph.;6.6;7.0
G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;18.2;3.6
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;9.6;4.0
COACH Solomon Bozeman (9-31 in second season at UAPB and overall)
CHALK TALK The games marks first-year Arkansas Baptist Coach Eric Bozeman facing off against his son, UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman. The elder Bozeman has been coaching basketball for more than 35 years. ... The Golden Lions led 36-29 at halftime of last year's game and held on for a 75-70 victory in Pine Bluff. ... Arkansas Baptist has played four previous games against teams from Arkansas (Lyon, Ouachita Baptist, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock). ... UAPB was 0 of 14 from the three-point line against Air Force on Wednesday. ... The next two scheduled games for the Buffaloes are both on the road after today. They'll play at Langston, Okla., on Dec. 6 and at Lyon on Dec. 10.
-- Erick Taylor