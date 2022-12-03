UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas Baptist at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 2 p.m. today

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 3-6; UAPB 2-7

SERIES UAPB leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO FM 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

Arkansas Baptist;;UAPB

72.0;Points for;63.4

75.0;Points against;72.7

-5.0;Rebound margin;-4.2

-4.0;Turnover margin;0.6

40.6;FG pct.;38.8

30.0;3-pt pct.;30.1

73.7;FT pct.;64.3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas Baptist

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Joshua Williamson, 5-9, Jr.;10.0;4.0

G Brandon Williamson, 6-2, Jr.;8.0;1.0

F Antonio Howard, 6-6, Jr.;13.0;6.0

F Kendric Robinson, 6-5, Sr.;10.0;9.0

F Kwashek Breendon, 6-6, Sr.;4.0;2.0

COACH Eric Bozeman (3-6 in first season at Arkansas Baptist)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;9.7;4.1

F A.C. Curry, 6-5, Jr.;3.7;3.7

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Soph.;6.6;7.0

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;18.2;3.6

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;9.6;4.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (9-31 in second season at UAPB and overall)

CHALK TALK The games marks first-year Arkansas Baptist Coach Eric Bozeman facing off against his son, UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman. The elder Bozeman has been coaching basketball for more than 35 years. ... The Golden Lions led 36-29 at halftime of last year's game and held on for a 75-70 victory in Pine Bluff. ... Arkansas Baptist has played four previous games against teams from Arkansas (Lyon, Ouachita Baptist, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock). ... UAPB was 0 of 14 from the three-point line against Air Force on Wednesday. ... The next two scheduled games for the Buffaloes are both on the road after today. They'll play at Langston, Okla., on Dec. 6 and at Lyon on Dec. 10.

-- Erick Taylor