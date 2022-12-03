UAPB women’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at California

WHEN 1 p.m. Central today

WHERE Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.

RECORDS UAPB 1-5; California 5-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;California

58.5;Points for;75.2

68.0;Points against;62.7

3.0;Rebound margin;6.2

-5.3;Turnover margin;1.8

35.7;FG pct.;45.0

19.1;3-pt pct.;34.7

59.6;FT pct.;69.2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.;9.7;9.8

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;8.8;5.3

G Tia Morgan, 5-8, Jr.;3.3;2.3

G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.;7.7;2.3

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;7.7;3.8

COACH Dawn Thornton (24-61 in four seasons at UAPB and 66-120 in eight seasons overall)

CALIFORNIA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kemery Martin, 6-0, So.;11.2;4.2

G Jayda Curry, 5-6, So.;13.0;2.8

G Lelani McIntosh, 5-5, Sr.;9.0;3.7

F Evelien L. Schipholt, 6-2, Sr.;10.8;5.5

F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr.;5.2;5.5

COACH Charmin Smith (29-49 in four seasons at California and overall)

CHALK TALK The matchup with California is the first of two for UAPB in the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational. The Golden Lions will also play Gardner-Webb on Sunday. ... California has won four games in a row since losing at Notre Dame in its second outing of the season. ... UAPB shot 26.8% from the field, 54.2% from the free-throw line and grabbed 34 rebounds Tuesday against SMU. All three totals were season lows for the Golden Lions. ... The Golden Bears are No. 81 nationally in rebounding margin. ... The Golden Lions rank 346th out of 350 teams in three-point percentage. Only East Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Hartford and the University of Central Arkansas are worst statistically. UAPB is also No. 337 in free-throw percentage.

-- Erick Taylor