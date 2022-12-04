A very Merry Market





St. Joseph Center of Arkansas in North Little Rock helped to kick off the holiday shopping season with The Merry Market on Nov. 27 on the grounds of the historic building.

Delayed a day because of rainy weather, the event had a great turnout. Visitors could visit with farm animals, shop the Farm Stand, tour the building and purchase gifts for themselves or others from a variety of vendors and artists.

St. Joseph Center includes the former St. Joseph Orphanage designed by Charles Thompson and 63 acres of farmland. The center manages the property and has a mission to preserve and revitalize the building and grounds through sustainable farming and programs that educate and promote agritourism.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



