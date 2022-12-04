Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors

EL DORADO -- Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco.

Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Wilson was held overnight in the Union County jail and she made her first appearance Friday in 35th Judicial District Court. Her trial date was set for Jan. 4.

The El Dorado Police Department and the El Dorado School District launched an investigation last summer after the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline notified police about accusations of inappropriate conduct by Wilson.

"We got in touch with the school district, which led to them placing [her] on administrative leave," said Capt. Scott Harwell of the Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division.

In a statement Thursday, the school district said that upon learning about the potential misconduct, district officials placed Wilson on administrative leave and cooperated with the police in the investigation.

Wilson, who had worked for the district for seven years, was subsequently terminated.