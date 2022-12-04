Education notebook

Beating the Odds winners revealed

The Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has announced the elementary, middle and high school winners of its annual Beating the Odds awards.

Schools receiving the awards are those that demonstrate the highest levels of academic growth while serving an enrollment in which at least 66% of students qualify for subsidized school meals because of their families' low incomes, according to the research office.

The awards are based on the growth of elementary, middle, and high school students on the 2022 ACT Aspire math and English-language arts tests. The Office for Education Policy uses the tests because growth in achievement isn't as closely correlated to a student's family income level as some other measures.

"Our Beating the Odds schools received letter grades ranging from A to F, even though they are all demonstrating high growth!" the Office for Education Policy said in the announcement. "We feel it is important to recognize those schools that are helping their students who may be at-risk grow their learning at the highest rates."

The top Beating the Odds school for overall student growth is S.C. Tucker Elementary in the Danville School District, with an overall growth score of 88.55. Of the school's students, 76% qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Also among the top 10 elementary schools is Little Rock's Wakefield Elementary, where 98% of students qualify for subsidized meals.

The top middle school for overall student growth is eStem East Village Junior High in Little Rock with an overall growth score of 86.05. Of its students, 76% qualify for subsidized meals.

The top high school for overall student growth is Cave City High Career & Collegiate Preparatory in the Cave City School District. The school with 76% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price meals had an overall growth score of 83.87. Also among the top 10 growth high schools is the Pine Bluff School District's Dollarway High, where 90% of students qualify for subsidized meals.

The top 10 Beating the Odds winners in each of the elementary, middle and high school categories are listed at oep.uark.edu/beating-the-odds-awards-2022

"There is no money attached to these awards-- just OEP PRIDE!" the university research office said.

District extending student sign-ups

The Little Rock School District is extending its student registration period for the 2023-24 school year to Dec. 19.

The registration period -- using a new online system called School Mint -- started Monday.

"Many of you have been able to use the platform with success," district representatives said Friday.

"However, we were made aware that some have experienced a glitch in the School Mint system," the statement continued. "The company has been informed of this glitch and representatives say they are working to quickly resolve the matter."

The district's student registration office is extending the registration period to ensure that all parents have an opportunity to enroll their students.

Parents will not be penalized because of this issue, the district said.

More information is available by emailing questions or concerns to: sro@lrsd.org.

Social studies due for state upgrade

Arkansas' current set of standards for the teaching of social studies -- history, geography, civics and economics -- in kindergarten through 12th grade are being revised.

Staff in the state's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education will present the proposed revisions to the Arkansas Board of Education at the board's 9 a.m. Thursday meeting.

The board at that time could vote on the draft standards for implementation to start in the 2023-24 school year.

Groups of educators and representatives of the state worked together to draft 238 pages of revised standards.