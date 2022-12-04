BEST-SELLERS

1. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI by John Grisham. Two childhood friends follow in their fathers’ footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

2. THE LOST METAL by Brandon Sanderson. The seventh book in the Mistborn series. The fate of millions depends on a decision by the frontier lawman turned big-city senator Waxillium Ladrian.

3. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

4. DESERT STAR by Michael Connelly. Ballard and Bosch bury old resentments as they go after two killers.

5. DREAMLAND by Nicholas Sparks. Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other, and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.

6. GOING ROGUE by Janet Evanovich. The 29th book in the Stephanie Plum series. The man who abducted the office manager at Vinnie’s Bail Bonds demands a mysterious coin in exchange for her.

7. NO PLAN B by Lee Child and Andrew Child. The 27th book in the Jack Reacher series. Reacher goes after a killer but is unaware of the bigger implications.

8. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Gar-mus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

9. MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee’s son gets accused of killing his crush.

10. TRIPLE CROSS by James Patterson. Detective Alex Cross and the true-crime author Thomas Tull search for a serial killer known as the Family Man.

Nonfiction

1. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

2. SO HELP ME GOD by Mike Pence. The former vice president gives an account of his career, including his time in the Oval Office and during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

3. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

4. SURRENDER by Bono. The lead singer of the Irish rock band U2 offers details of his life, career and activism.

5. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette Mc-Curdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

6. A BOOK OF DAYS by Patti Smith. More than 365 images and reflections by the National Book Award–winning author and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

7. AND THERE WAS LIGHT by Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer portrays the life of Abraham Lincoln.

8. CINEMA SPECULATION by Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaker shares his love of cinema with special attention given to key American films of the 1970s.

9. THE REVOLUTIONARY by Stacy Schiff. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer details Samuel Adams’s contributions to the American Revolution.

10. THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG by Bob Dylan. In a collection of more than 60 essays, the musician and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature explores the nature of popular music.

Paperback fiction

1. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. ALL ABOUT ME! by Mel Brooks.

5. FROM SCRATCH by Tembi Locke.



