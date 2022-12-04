Bigelow man facing child porn charges

Faulkner County deputies on Friday arrested a former Mount Vernon-Enola School District employee on child pornography charges, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The arrest of Blair Williams, 31, of Bigelow came about six months after he was fired for violating school policy, the release says.

The district found "suspicious activity" on Williams' school-issued equipment and accounts that it reported to the sheriff's office, leading to a search warrant that was served Friday, the release says.

Williams, who was being held Saturday in the Faulkner County jail, faces felony charges of distributing, possessing, or viewing child pornography; pandering or possessing child pornography; and computer exploitation of a child.