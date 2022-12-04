Boldings relish winning championship

The Boldings are synonymous with Arkansas high school football, and that was never more clear than it was Saturday afternoon.

Buzz Bolding is an Arkansas High School Coaches Association hall of famer with stops at Conway, Magnolia and Cabot.

His oldest son Bobby won state titles coaching at Stuttgart and Pine Bluff.

On Saturday, his son Brad secured something that's eluded him for 22 years -- his first state title as a head coach.

Little Rock Parkview defeated Shiloh Christian 31-21 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock thanks to some timely plays and lots of help from Bobby's defense.

Bobby resigned from his position as head coach and athletic director at White Hall at the end of last season, and Brad didn't waste much time bringing him aboard as Parkview's defensive coordinator.

"We were able to give a big hug, it's really cool that my dad was there. [Bobby and I] are on the back end of our careers, he's a little bit closer to retirement than I am," Brad joked.

The brothers had worked together before -- at the University of Arkansas-Monticello in 1996 -- but Brad admits he and Bobby didn't get along too well early in their careers. Now, the brothers are state champions, bringing Parkview its first state title since 1978.

"We didn't get along real well then because we were both new in coaching and we had a lot of fire under us, so we were a lot alike," Brad said. "But now, it's been a pleasure, it's been a blessing and I wouldn't want it any different."

Brad has praised the difference Bobby's addition has made all season, and it was front and center against the Saints.

Parkview's situational defense made a large difference in Saturday's game. The Patriots held Shiloh Christian to 4-of-16 third-down conversions and 3-of-8 on fourth-down attempts. But as a three-time state champion head coach, Bobby still had his nit-picks of his team's performance.

"I'm very proud of us. I'm disappointed in a few plays as I always am," Bobby said. "I was very proud, especially in the second half. We told them '[Shiloh Christian] is a second-half team, get ready. They're gonna bring it to start the second half', and they responded."

Brad has been to the state semifinals nine times in his career as a head coach, but Saturday was the first time he's lifted a state title since 2000 when he was the defensive coordinator at Greenwood.

"I'm really happy for my brother," Bobby said. "He's been to the semis nine times up until this year. To get to the finals and finish it, for him to bring me in and let me be a part of it, I'm very grateful."

Buzz has been at every Parkview game this season and always shared his thoughts with Bobby the mornings after. As someone who never won a title himself, Buzz said that made Saturday's win that much more special.

"There's no words for it. It's just unbelievable that they're on the same staff, win or lose," Buzz said, "It's been a great year, it's been exciting, and it's been fun for our family. I thought all along that they might have a shot, but you gotta keep everything going on the right path with kids, administration and coaching staffs, and they were able to do that."

Bobby cited burn out as the main reason he resigned from White Hall. But without the burden of being the athletic director as well, he said high school football feels as "awesome" as ever.

"Football's been real good to us," Bobby said. "It put me and Brad through college. It put my daughter through college. It's putting Brad's kids through college. I tell people, 'I get to wear shorts to work and hang out with 17-year-olds.' Heck, that's awesome."

For Brad, high school football and his family are one and the same, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

"It is unbelievably special because this is what we do," Bolding said. "This is what we grew up in. I wouldn't be able to function in society doing another job. I don't know anything else. My whole family's been involved in this our whole career, so it's been really, really special to be able to celebrate [with them]."