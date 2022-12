Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Boen-Kemp Construction, 8023 Cantrell Road, $750,000.

Beth Freshour, 200 S. Bowman Road, $580,000.

Flynco, Inc., 6828 Colonel Glenn Road, $80,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Chris Maris Custom Homes, 280 N. Fillmore St., $450,000.

Arkansas Energy, 506 Eagle Pass Cove, $94,054.

Gardner Custom Homes, 705 Beechwood St., $75,000.