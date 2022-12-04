Candlelight Service at JBU, Headquarters House celebration, Ozarks Chorale performs

John Brown University in Siloam Springs hosts its 80th annual Candlelight Services at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10 in JBU's Cathedral of the Ozarks. The free event will feature performances by the choirs of John Brown University.

"The Candlelight Services are the biggest event at JBU each year, even surpassing attendance at commencement exercises! JBU has a long history of choral excellence, and our choirs help usher in the Christmas season in a very meaningful way for our community in this service," says Jan Lauderdale of the JBU Department of Music & Theatre. "People travel from all over Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding states to attend every year. We are happy to return to pre-pandemic protocol, so that we only have to limit the number of people joining us by the number of seats available. The choirs are conducted by Steven Hamilton, M.Mus., and this year's services will include the premiere of a song by R. Christopher Teichler, 'Savior of the Nations, Come.' The song was written for the JBU Cathedral Choir."

More information on Candlelight Services at JBU at www.jbu.edu/candlelight.

Bella Vista

Holiday Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarty at 2 p.m. Dec. 7; 1 p.m. Dec. 14; 11 a.m. Dec. 19 & Dec. 21 at Bella Vista Public Library, 1 Dickens Place, Bella Vista. bvpl.org

The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert -- With a food drive for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.

Bentonville

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Bentonville. This year's theme is "Colors of the Season." Find out more about the parade and the route at downtownbentonville.org.

Beer & Carols -- With Beer and Hymns and special guests from the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, special prizes for ugly sweater or tacky holiday outfit. The charity for December is Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. The sing-alongs begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Ballroom at I Street, 2202 S.W. I St. Tickets are $40 at bit.ly/beerandcarols22.

Decatur

Decatur Christmas Parade -- The Decatur Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas Parade through downtown Decatur will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the whole crew will be in the community room at Decatur City Hall at 6 p.m. This year's theme is "Let Your Light Shine for Christmas." 752-3912.

Eureka Springs

Ozarks Chorale Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert -- 7-9 pm. Dec. 11 at the Auditorium. Tickets are $10, free for students. Ticket link and more information at theozarkschorale.org.

Lights and Train Village -- Drive-through light display at the Great Passion Play continues until Dec. 31. A Snow Train Village with 300 buildings from the 1930s to 1950s, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley, and a Polar Express train. Hours 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5; kids 5 and younger free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road. greatpassionplay.org.

Santa in the Park -- Santa will be at Basin Spring Park for the first three Saturdays in December 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Christmas Tree Forest --Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel.

Santa Brunch -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Crystal Dining Room of the Crescent Hotel. crescent-hotel.com.

Christmas on Center -- With live music, selfie stations, a fire pit and Christmas decoration in downtown Eureka Springs at 6 p.m. the first four Thursdays in December. christmasineureka.com.

Fayetteville

Santa Drop -- Santa Claus and his elves sky dive at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 (weather permitting) and then Santa will take his place in a C-130 Hercules at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum. Gates open at 10 a.m Back up date Dec. 17. More information at arkansasairandmilitary.com/santa-drop

Holiday Open House -- With a performance by a choir of historians and Heritage School students dressed in mid-19th century costumes and an ornament craft for kids, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Washington County Historical Society's Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. Donations of unwrapped items of less than $20 for area children ages 3-18 will be accepted.

Lights of the Ozarks -- With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville on the following dates to meet and snap photos with during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates will be Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 11:, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

The Little Craft Show Holiday -- With 100+ makers, artists, and creatives from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 Mountain St. facebook.com/thelittlecraftshow

White Elephant 5K & 1 Mile run/walk and race -- Registration open through Dec. 10. Course starts on the Mountain Street side of the Fayetteville square at 8 a.m. Dec. 10. Pre/post race celebrations will be on the Town Center Plaza. Goody bags and timing devices will be available for pick up from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rush Running in Fayetteville. 5K Adult (16 and older), $30; 5K Youth, $15; 1 mile adult, $20; 1 mile Youth, $10. Information and fayetteville-ar.gov/4056/White-Elephant-5K-1-Mile.

Holiday Hangar Dance -- Dinner, dance lessons, silent auction and more at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $23 for kids. Email frontdesk.aamm@gmail.com for tickets.

Fort Smith

Western Arkansas Ballet -- Presents its annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea at 1 & 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Glass Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for children and $25 for adults available at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children/students at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

Festival of Trees -- On display through Dec. 18 at The Bakery District. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Fort Smith. Money raised is used to help various youth organizations. fortsmithoptimist.com.

Christmas Parade -- Hosted by by Bonneville House, Clayton House, and Fort Smith Museum of History, the parade starts at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 around Garrison and Rogers avenues. There will be a hot chocolate, cookie and candy cane booth available. facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

Creekmore Holiday Express and Lights -- Miniature train ride through the holiday lights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at Creekmore Park 3301 S. M St. Free.

Gentry

Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on Main Street in downtown Gentry. The lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. This year's theme is "Miracles on Main Street." The parade is sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce.

Prairie Grove

Parade of Lights -- 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Prairie Grove. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at The American Legion, 120 S Neal St., after the parade. Refreshments available.

Siloam Springs

Riverside Festival of Lights -- Featuring a life-sized Nativity, Trees of Honor, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more from 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle. Admission at the gate, 17023 Chamber Springs Road. riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

Springdale

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa. Interactive storytelling and dance parties and photo opportunities available. Tickets are $12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

"Polar Express Movie" and Hot Chocolate Bar -- Screening of the classic Christmas movie with hot chocolate. 11 a.m. Dec. 22 in the Children's Auditorium at Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St.

Van Buren

"Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Jr." -- A 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children and $12 for groups. Information at csafortsmith.org/rudolph-jr-tickets.

Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

Have an event for the our Christmas list? Send it to mhooper@nwaonline.com.

