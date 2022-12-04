Club news: Handweavers, quilters, military officers, Christian women

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will present "A Most Unusual Christmas" at their meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The public is invited to hear instruments played, songs sung, recitations of Christmas past, poetry, etc. This program will highlight memories of Christmas of long ago.

All Andante programs are free and open to the public.

Information: bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers will hold its annual Christmas party and silent auction at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at Grace Baptist Church 2409 New Hope Road in Rogers.

The program will be "Create Botanical Designs With Winter Interest," presented by Ronna Smith and Sheree Maldonado. Smith and Maldonado are both club members who look to inspire others with the love of floral design and hope to encourage interesting flower shows.

Lunch will be served; reservations are required.

Information: (206) 353-9536 or email ssbrinley@gmail.com.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's.

There will be entertainment by the Highlands Winds quartet. Snacks, punch and water will be provided along with a $50 drawing for a local restaurant. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall on the campus of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. This holiday celebration will be a social time with a member potluck. An ornament making station will be available.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com or emmail nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild's Christmas luncheon will be held at noon Dec. 12 in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Prizes will be awarded in an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

Participants are asked to bring food assigned to their last name: A-I, Dessert; J-Q, Bread, rolls or dips; R-Z, Salads. Please have your food to the luncheon by 11:30 a.m. Sign-ups are requested.

Information: (479) 866-9130 or calicocutups01@gmail.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, Military Officers Association of America, will hold a Christmas dinner meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and recommended attire is semi-formal.

Chapter members, spouses and guests, as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

The program will feature the Springdale High School Choir "Unity" performing a selection of Christmas songs. Also, those attending will hear updates from Chapter Board members about the myriad programs the organization pursues, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to about 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and the nationally recognized mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

RSVP is requested by Dec. 7.

Information: pubrel.nwa@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus will hold a holiday concert and sing-along from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The chorus encourages you to bring a nonperishable food item such as canned goods to donate to the charity they have chosen to support, Feeding America. All donations are greatly appreciated.

Information: (479) 876-7204.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

The special feature will utilize old jewelry and wire sculpture to create Jewelry Christmas Trees by Pat Smith from Lancaster, Texas. Smith will also be the inspirational speaker with a talk titled "Finding Pearls."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Dec. 9. For reservations, call (479) 366-7562, or text (479) 381-6516, or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The December Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at 1 Bray Lane. Reservations are not necessary.