Conway principal takes district post

Gary Logan, the principal at Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School in Conway, will be joining the North Little Rock School District as the executive director of student-centered support services, starting Dec. 19.

As the executive director of student-centered support services, Logan will be responsible for the direct supervision and evaluation of all student-focused support services. This will include overseeing programs for students with alternative needs, attendance, enrollment and discipline. He will alsooversee all aspects of social-emotional learning and mental health while providing leadership to respond to the needs of the district's diverse student population.

He will also supervise the following departments: Child Nutrition, Custodial Services, Maintenance, and Transportation.

Logan has been the principal at Mattison Elementary since the 2018-2019 school year. Before that, he served as the assistant principal at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, also in the Conway School District, for four years.

At Cummins Elementary, he earned recognition as State Assistant Principal of the Year.

Logan's education career began in the Mayflower School District, where he taught at Mayflower Elementary School. Eventually, he became assistant principal at Mayflower High School.

Streetscape work paused until '23

North Little Rock will pause construction of a streetscape project on McCain Boulevard during the holiday shopping season, until 2023, the city has announced.

The project is one block west of North Hills/McCain Boulevard to McCain Boulevard/Martineau. Work will resume Jan. 2, 2023. The city's engineering department is overseeing the construction of the streetscape project.

Crooked Rails club to show HO models

The Crooked Rails, a model railroad train club in Little Rock, will display HO model trains Thursday-Saturday at the William F. Laman Public Library/Main Branch at 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock.

The HO scale (3.5 millimeters to 1 foot) is the most popular scale of model railway in the world.

The model trains will be on display from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.