Crittenden County crash kills 1, injures 1

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:00 a.m.
One person was killed and another hurt Friday in a crash on Arkansas 147 in rural Crittenden County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Michael Speed, 36, of Hughes was driving north on the highway in a 2008 Mercury Marquis shortly after 11:50 p.m. when a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle, fatally injuring him, the report says.

A passenger in the Mercury, Tavarious Speed, 33, also of Hughes, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No one in the Pontiac was hurt.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Crittenden County crash kills 1, injures 1

