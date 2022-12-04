Find out where to vote in runoff elections in Benton and Washington counties





Early voting ends Monday in the runoff elections for municipal and school board elections. Election day is Tuesday .

Voters may vote at any center in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

Voters may vote in a runoff even if they did not vote in the general election.

Here are the early voting sites for Benton and Washington counties:

BENTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

• Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Election day voting will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the following sites:

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista

• New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

• Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road

• St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane

Bentonville

• First Presbyterian Church, 901 N.E. J St.

• C7 Church, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd.

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St.

Cave Springs

• Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave.

Lowell

• Moose Lodge, 215 W. Apple Blossom Rogers

Rogers

• Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road

• Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Farmington

• Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St.

Springdale

• Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St.

• Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road

• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St.

• Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road

• Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite D1



