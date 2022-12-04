FYI Calendar: Bronze Bell concert, Vintage Book Sale, Katherine Auld speaks

Dec. 4 (Sunday)

"Rebirth: An Evening of Dance" -- 2 p.m, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 1-18; special holiday performances 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Ozark Bronze Bell Ensemble -- 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Swingles -- 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Dec. 5 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale -- Noon-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; noon-5 p.m. Dec. 6-9; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- With Dr. Katherine Auld, Board Chairwoman at NWA Space, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 6 (Tuesday)

Critical Conversations -- "Congress, Pluralism, and Autocracy with the American Enterprise Institute," 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With former Sebastian County Circuit Judge Jim Spears, author of "Justice Divided," 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Books will be for sale. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dec. 7 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dulcimer Music -- By Gary McCarty, 2-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Eventide" by Sarah Goodman, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Through My Grandmother's Eyes -- The Veit Simon family during the Holocaust with Courtney Doi, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 8 (Thursday)

Great Issues Book Club -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art On The Bricks -- Including art, crafts, and music as well as open house receptions at shops and galleries, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Also, family photos with Santa, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Marketing Main Street, 112 S. Second St. artonthebricks.com.

Trillium Salon Series -- Thomas Echols, 6 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Art Workshop -- Presented by the Amazeum, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "The Nightmare Before Christmas," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Arkansas' Greatest Hits -- With photographer Tim Ernst, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Interior Scenes, 6-7:30 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 9 (Friday)

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "We Are Here," a Marshallese short film, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Hush Arbor" The Opera -- With Imani Uzuri, 8 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. themomentary.org.

Dec. 10 (Saturday)

Sing-Along -- With Mr. Troy, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ornament and Candle Making -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Winter Tree Identification, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Public Art Unveiling -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

The Choose Love Movement -- With Scarlett Lewis speaking on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy and her new book, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Nancy Bunting, author of "The Gallant Edith Bratt: J.R.R. Tolkien's Inspiration," 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Conjure Woman" -- With Imani Uzuri, 2 p.m., The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Crafternoon -- Make paper clay ornaments, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Dec. 11 (Sunday)

Holiday Open House -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Arkansas' Greatest Hits -- With photographer Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 12 (Monday)

Auditions -- For "Little Shop of Horrors," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Show dates are Feb. 10-26. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

On Show

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," through December, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

