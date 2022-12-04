• Reginald Bagley of Dellwood, Mo., awaits sentencing for stealing $197,329 by collecting his mother's Social Security checks for 26 years after her death.

• Johnny Hincapie, who wrongly spent a quarter-century in prison in the killing of a Utah tourist in the New York City subway, will receive $17.6 million.

• Christopher Gage of suburban St. Louis got three years of probation and lost his police officer's license for shooting into a fleeing car and seriously injuring the driver as a stop for expired temporary tags evolved into a marijuana charge.

• Bruce Quinn of Nebraska was sentenced to four months in prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black co-worker was set to use, with the victim telling investigators he considered it a death threat.

• Axel Cox of Gulfport, Miss., awaits sentencing for burning a cross in his yard to intimidate his Black neighbors, with his attorney conceding Cox acted "totally inappropriately" even though he thought the family had shot his dog.

• Daniel Timmons of WildEarth Guardians said it's "time to move beyond Band-Aid solutions" as environmentalists sue the federal government for not ensuring the survival of the Rio Grande silvery minnow as drought threatens the river.

• Patrick Donnelly of the Center for Biological Diversity called the Dixie Valley toad "an irreplaceable piece of Nevada's special biodiversity" as the U.S. declared it an endangered species amid a fight over a geothermal power plant.

• Chris Connelly of Ripley's in Atlantic City, N.J., memorialized "a unique form of entertainment and education" and "wonderful memories" as an iconic part of the Boardwalk closes after 26 years of proffering shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or small humans.