Jonesboro strong in winning own tourney

JONESBORO -- It's a good thing for Jonesboro that it didn't have its best outing of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic on either Thursday or Friday.

It saved that performance for Saturday.

Jonesboro was again overpowering on defense and got scoring contributions from several to beat Fayetteville 51-39 and win its tournament's title at Don Riggs Gymnasium.

Devarious Montgomery had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane, who were solid over the first two days of the event but were locked in for the final.

"The first half [Friday] and the first half [Saturday], was strong defensively," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "We gave ourselves a cushion both games. Offensively we got a little stagnant in the second half, but one of the hardest things to do is learning to play with a lead. ... We're going to get better."

Jonesboro (5-1) never trailed in the championship game and a big reason for that was its defense. The Golden Hurricane forced Fayetteville (6-1) into 24 turnovers and held a decisive 30-20 edge in rebounding.

Both teams played to a 10-10 stalemate in the opening quarter, with each running into issues. Jonesboro put Fayetteville in the bonus by committing nine fouls in the period while the Bulldogs turned it over nine times.

It wasn't until the second quarter when things started to heat up, particularly for the Golden Hurricane.

A 12-footer from Isaac Harrell started a string of 10 consecutive points for Jonesboro, which continued to force the Bulldogs into miscues but also started to assert itself on the glass.

The Golden Hurricane got numerous second-chance opportunities and outrebounded the Bulldogs 12-4 over that eight-minute span.

"We weren't disappointed in them," Swift said referring to his team's rebounding effort. "Part of our halftime talk is always something about the backboards, but I don't even remember talking to them about it this time. And I thought Devarious was so active, the dude just wins."

The mistakes were especially problematic for Fayetteville because it denied the Bulldogs of ever getting into any offensive flow. The miscues were so glaring, the Bulldogs ended up with more turnovers (15) in the first half than it did actual shot attempts (11).

Fayetteville made just one field goal in the second – a nifty up-and-under move from Max Vollmer – and missed four of its six free-throw attempts, all of which resulted in a 31-14 deficit at halftime.

The Bulldogs took care of the ball while shooting better in the second half and made a serious push toward the end of the third quarter.

Jonesboro's lead swelled to 20 at 38-18 with 4:10 left, but Jaiden Wilson scored nine points during a period-ending 11-4 spurt. Fayetteville was later able to whittle its deficit to single digits, 47-39, with 2:04 remaining in the game after Ornette Gaines' free throw.

But Golden Hurricane guard Phillip Tillman who scored 10 points in the game, hit a jumper on the ensuing possession to quell the Bulldogs' rally.

"I feel a lot better than I was after last weekend," Swift explained. "But I can't wait to watch film. When you play three games in a row, you don't really get a chance to watch yourself, you just go watch film of the next game. So I'm ready for [today] to take a little time and just watch us."

Wilson led Fayetteville with 12 points. Gaines, who averaged nearly 30 points over the first two rounds, was limited to just seven points.

PINE BLUFF 77, NETTLETON 52

Jordon Harris controlled the interior with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 6 blocks as Pine Bluff (3-4) took charge late in the second quarter.

Nettleton (4-2) led 18-15 until the Zebras went on a 13-3 run. Pine Bluff increased its margin to 34-25 by the end of the half and continued to push its advantage out in the third and fourth quarters.

Austyn Dendy and Jabbar Spellman both scored 10 points while Courtney Crutchfield and Braylen Hall tacked on nine points apiece for Pine Bluff.

Taylor Smith scored 24 points, and Curtez Smith had 10 points for the Raiders.

OSCEOLA 51, BROOKLAND 47

Osceola (2-1) sprinted back from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to beat its northeast Arkansas neighbors in the fifth-place game.

Richard High scored nine of his 10 points in the second half for the Seminoles, who watched as Brookland (4-2) belted out to a 13-3 lead. Osceola responded by scoring 25 of the next 33 points to hold a 28-21 left by the end of the second quarter.

The Seminoles led by as much as 46-33 early in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats went on a 14-3 spurt. Masen Woodall's lay-up cut Osceola's lead to 49-47 with 4.3 seconds left, but Jerry Long hit two free throws to put the game out of reach.

Woodall scored 18 points, and Cole Kirby followed with 13 points for Brookland.

WEST MEMPHIS 48, GENTRY, MISS. 47

De'Cambren Holmes' tip-in with 10 seconds left completed a come-from-behind victory for West Memphis (2-7).

Kylanee Allen scored 12 points, Cain White had 10 points and Holmes added nine points for the Blue Devils, who were in a 26-11 hold in the second quarter and didn't get a lead until 2:03 was left in the game.

Gentry led 45-43, but Aiden Barber's three-pointer with 1:01 to go put West Memphis back in front. The Rams got a floater from Malik Cannon with 36 seconds showing before Holmes' bucket won it for the Blue Devils.

Mahkeal Blackmon, whose potential game-winning shot came up short at the horn, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Gentry (2-5). LaMichael Leavy had all 11 of his points in the first half while Cannon ended with 10 points.