Local notes: Fossils, OLLI, McCurdy, wreaths

Lectures

Jennette McCurdy, actress and author, will deliver a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee's series at 7 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St. on the Fayetteville square. Free, but ticketed are required.

Information: osa.uark.edu.

Wreaths

Bella Vista Cemetery will be participating in the annual laying of Wreaths Across America honoring veterans at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at 34 Buckstone Drive in Bella Vista. There will be a short program presented by the National Honor Society from Life Way Christian School in Centerton. The local Boy Scouts troop will be there to help in the program and laying of the wreaths on veteran's graves. Veterans, families of deceased veterans, and the community are invited to attend and assist in the laying of the wreaths.

Information: email jdlear1939@gmail.com.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and Youngblood Auto Group announced a partnership to reward donors who donate blood, plasma and platelet during the Drive to Save Lives promotion. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 successful donors at all Community Blood Center of the Ozarks mobile blood drives and donor centers will automatically be entered into a weekly drawing for a chance to win a one of four $1,000 gas gift cards. In addition, successful donors will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

Appointments are strongly encouraged but are not necessary.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifetime Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• Dec. 5: Forestry Detective 103: Reading the Effects of Enlightened Neglect on Old Growth Forest. Pea Ridge National Military Park, 10 a.m. to noon, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Dec. 6: Saving the Buffalo River ... Again. Brian Thompson, author of "Saving the Buffalo River ... Again," will speak at Drake Airfield, 10 a.m. to noon, $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Also, Recent Landscape-Scale Archaeological Research in Arkansas with Dr. Jamie Lockhart, UA Department of Anthropology, presents highlights of recent research integrating remote sensing, aerial photo integration, image processing, GIS data development and more. AR Archeological Survey, 2 to 3 p.m., $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Dec. 7: Dog Mind. Ed Minar, Chairman, UA Department of Philosophy, looks at what dogs are and at recent developments in dog science to help us relate to them. Pryor Center, 4 to 6 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Dec. 8: Future Perfect. Take a journey from the past into the future. This class will take a quick look back to the past in order to set the stage for a discussion on what's to come in the next eight to 10 years. Zoom, 9:30 to 11 a.m., $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Dec. 9: Are There Tuna in Tulsa? Visit the Oklahoma Aquarium in Tulsa, Okla., home to the largest exhibit of bull sharks in the world, Oklahoma Aquarium, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., $39 members, $54 nonmembers; Hospice Explained. Participants will gain a better understanding of hospice care so that the end of life will not be so mysterious and frightening but instead embraced. OLLI Office, 3 to 4:30 p.m., $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

WelcomeHealth received $10,000 from the First Horizon Foundation, to support its mission of providing no-cost medical and dental care to low-income families. WelcomeHealth was one of seven organizations that was selected as a grant recipient in First Horizon Foundation’s “Better Together” grant campaign. Pictured from left are Brittney Gulley, Director of Development, WelcomeHealth; Candace Hoggatt, AVP Client Specialist, First Horizon; Keaton Smith, VP Commercial Banking, First Horizon; Edward Fillmore, VP Branch Manager, First Horizon; Lindsey Carnahan, Assistant Branch Manager, First Horizon; Monika Fischer-Massie, Executive Director, WelcomeHealth; Jamey Vaught, NWA Market President, First Horizon and Stacy Matlock, VP Private Banking, First Horizon. (Courtesy Photo)



Several participants in the pre k playtime activity held weekly at the Berryville library were on hand as representatives from Walmart Inc. presented the Friends of the Berryville Library with a check for $25,000 for the library building project. Holding the check is Berryville Walmart representative Lizette Carter & Store Manager Malachi McDonald along with Michael Lindsay from Walmart corporate office. A host of Friends of the Berryville Library and Library Advisory board members, Burch Campaign Chair Family, Tim Summers and Mayor McKinney were also present to show support for the project. (Courtesy Photo)

