• The royals' Boston swing culminated with something of an awards show, with Prince William and Princess Kate rubbing elbows with celebrities of Boston as they handed out millions of dollars in Earthshot prizes. William and Kate, the prince and princess of Wales, oversaw their foundation doling out a million quid ($1.23 million) apiece to the winners of the environmental innovation awards Friday night. "We can overcome our planet's greatest challenges," William said, adding that the effort is inspired by former President John F. Kennedy's moonshot speech. Will and Kate sat at a VIP table next to one occupied by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and their spouses. Gov.-Elect Maura Healey was at the next table over. Other politicos in attendance included the state's former U.S. Sen. John Kerry and former Gov. Mitt Romney, now a senator from Utah. Presenters included actor Rami Malek, soccer great David Beckham and actress Shailene Woodley. Others including Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding showed up to sing, while pop star Billie Eilish showed up in a video. The whole thing was being filmed for TV, so it had some stops and starts. The Earthshot folks piped in videos from assorted artists from last year's event to keep the crowd occupied, including Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. The show will air today in the U.K. and Monday on PBS. Winners of the event hosted by British radio presenter Clara Alfo and actor Daniel Dae Kim included: Queensland Indigenous Women's Ranger Network working on New Zealand Coastlines; Kheyti of India making modular greenhouses; Notpla making a potentially edible plastic substitute out of seaweed; Mukuru Clean Stoves creating healthy burning ovens in Kenya; and 44.01 in Oman, sucking carbon dioxide out of the air and into rocks. Earlier in the day, William met President Joe Biden at the JFK Library.

• A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring tunes such as "Oops! ... I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger" and "Toxic," will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The show has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses -- Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them -- who are transformed after reading "The Feminine Mystique," a landmark feminist text. "Once Upon a One More Time" first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company, known for its more stately offerings. It will be directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid. The cast is yet to be announced.