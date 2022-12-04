New Horizons club holds several events





The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club recently participated in various events, including workshops, tours and presentations.

The club's program for October, "Getting More Sleep," was presented by Sharon Johnson. Club members learned about sleep disorders and conditions that affect one's overall sleep patterns and how they can impact a person's health, safety and quality of life. Plans for the Fall Council potluck at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service were also made.

At the Fall Council on Oct. 11, New Horizons EHC was awarded second place for its 2021-2022 club scrapbook, third place for their club secretary book and third place for EHC Honor Club, according to a news release.

Johnson, inspiration chairman, blessed the meal at the event. The speaker, Debbie James, spoke about the Southeast Arkansas District Fair. New Horizons EHC worked the exhibit hall one day and had chili and all the fixings while manning the tables of exhibits.

On Oct. 22, New Horizons EHC members participated in a Fellowship Tour to Squizito Tasting Room at Cabot where they gained information about flavors and uses of different olive oils and enjoyed a meal they prepared as they learned.

On Oct. 27, a County Craft Workshop was offered to extension club members. Participants used three pieces of wood, and cut three different lengths that were painted white. Each wooden piece was wrapped with Christmas ribbons. Bows and various Christmas package decorations were added to the top of the wooden pieces, making them look like gift packages. Debbie James led the workshop, and everyone left with new Christmas decorations.

On Oct. 30, members attended a fellowship tour to the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater, part of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, to see Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express."

The murder mystery was full of suspense with a bit of comedy. The cast brought their characters to life. As attendees left the theater, cast members asked who they thought murdered the American tycoon in the presentation.

People interested in being a part of a local EHC club should call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033. Information about all the Jefferson County Extension Homemaker Clubs or activities can be found on the county website, www.uada.edu, or on its Facebook page.

Gail Sales of New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club shows off her creativity along with other EHC members at the County Craft Workshop. (Special to The Commercial)





