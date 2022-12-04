Official offered utility bargain

HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough offered to forgo the suspension of new utility connections if an organizer of the referendum petition on the city’s water rate increase destroyed signatures collected in support of the petition.

The city has said it can’t complete the supply project without the base rate increase, $4 a month for residential customers in the city and $6 for residential customers outside the city, the board adopted last month.

Text messages District 7 Justice of the Peace-elect Dayton Myers provided The Sentinel-Record showed Bur-rough made the offer prior to a Thursday news conference in which he announced new connections would be suspended if signatures were brought to City Hall.

Myers and District 4 City Director-elect Dudley Webb withdrew their support for the petition prior to the news conference. Myers said Thursday that the committee he and Webb formed had been disbanded.

“The city intimidating us, someone might consider it to be extorting us, not to gather any more signatures in exchange for them not turning off the water is exactly why we decided not to do it,” Myers said Thursday of the decision to end the petition drive.

He said the committee was more than 1,000 signatures short of the 1,574 needed to compel the Hot Springs Board of Directors to call a special election on the rate increase ordinance it adopted Nov. 15. Dec. 15 is the deadline to submit the petition.

The Arkansas Constitution guarantees the right to petition for referendums on state and local legislation.

Myers, Burrough and County Judge Darryl Mahoney discussed Burrough’s plan for Thursday’s news conference in texts Myers provided from their conversation on Wednesday.

“What’s the announcement?” Myers asked. “Water being shut off or Dudley and I withdrawing our support from the referendum?” “Both,” Burrough replied. “Temporary [suspension] on connections pending Dec. 15. Permanent if signatures are submitted.” Myers said he’d continue the referendum effort if a suspension, temporary or otherwise, went into effect.

“OK,” Burrough said. “I recall saying the only way to stop the temporary was if signatures were presented and torn up. That was the deal.” Mahoney agreed with Bur-rough’s recollection of their meeting with Myers.

“I do recall Bill saying the only way to stop the connection hiatus was to destroy the signatures after withdrawing your support,” Mahoney said in the three-way text thread. “And if the signatures were turned in on the 15th the hiatus would become permanent.” Burrough confirmed that he had asked Myers to destroy signatures.

“I did not text anything that I had not said and even alluded to same at the press conference,” he said Friday in a prepared statement. “Since Nov. 15, I have been very transparent in saying that should signatures be collected for a referendum, I would discontinue approvals of any new applications for water connections.

“After learning there were 300 signatures, my intent was to temporarily suspend the approvals until we knew if there would be enough to call for a referendum. I was asked in a straight forward question, ‘What would it take to not discontinue the water connection applications?’ My response was that the initiative for a referendum needed to end and the current petitions torn up.

Mahoney asked Myers if he could have the signatures destroyed by Wednesday afternoon. That’s when the city initially planned to hold the news conference.

“Dayton, can you have the signatures gathered and destroyed by 2 (p.m.)?” he asked in the Wednesday morning text thread.

Mahoney said he didn’t ask Myers to destroy signatures.

“I only confirmed what I heard Bill say in a meeting and then responded that I thought the timeline Dayton was questioning was doable,” he said Friday in a text to the newspaper.

Myers said assurances from the city that it would form the nonvoting advisory committee state law requires municipal retail water providers to establish convinced him and Webb to withdraw their support for the referendum petition.

He said Burrough had agreed to let him make an announcement to that effect at the news conference, but Burrough backed out of the agreement shortly before it was held.

Burrough said he and Myers have different impressions from their numerous conversations leading up to the news conference.

“Over the past several days, I have had several communications with Dayton, which included phone conversations, texts and personal meetings,” Burrough said in his prepared statement. “These meetings and communications were often in the presence of others.”



