OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Saving Grace raises funds to help more girls on new farm

Saving Grace supporters joined the nonprofit organization for the inaugural Uptown Hoedown on Nov. 10 at Grace Farms in Centerton. The sold-out fundraiser helped Saving Grace raise some $104,000.

Saving Grace purchased the farm in fall 2021 to "to grow to serve more vulnerable young women aging out of foster care or facing homelessness."

"The first phase of renovations at Grace Farms is under way, under the guidance of Ellingson Contracting. Once completed, this will allow our current program (serving 12 young women) to transition fully to the farm. As God continues to provide, we will begin later phases of the construction project. Once all phases are completed, Grace Farms will have the capacity to serve 50 young women," Kamber Henson, development director, tells me.

Saving Grace NWA has been home to more than 150 young women since 2010 when it was founded by Becky and Kent Shaffer. The group receives more than 150 applications per year, but in its current space in Rogers, can only serve 12 women at a time.

Saving Grace provides residents safe housing, educational assistance, career guidance, personal coaching and professional counseling while encouraging girls to continue their education with an educational incentive program. Residents are required to have jobs and are responsible for their household expenses such as rent and groceries, but if enrolled as full- or part-time students may have free or reduced rent or help with other needs. The group also equips residents with independent living education, educational assistance and a support system that is missing for most of the girls. "We provide relationships, skills and resources to empower generational change."

The nonprofit organization is 100 percent privately supported through donations and grants, with no federal funding.

Save the date for the annual Butterflies and Blooms luncheon set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27 at the Rogers Convention Center. For more information, visit savinggracenwa.org/bb.

