PREP FB: Parkview uses third-quarter flurry to knock off Shiloh Christian for 5A state title





Brad Bolding needed just 21 seconds to end a 22-year state championship drought.

Bolding, the Little Rock Parkview coach, last won a state football championship as an assistant coach at Greenwood in 2000. On a sun-soaked Saturday, Bolding hoisted the Class 5A state championship trophy high over his head, celebrating his Patriots' 31-21 win over Shiloh Christian at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Patriots (12-2) seized control early in the third quarter, taking the opening drive of the second half 53 yards in 12 plays to take a 24-14 lead, using more than 6 minutes on the drive. Monterrio Elston scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Omarion Robinson in the right corner of the end zone.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Patriots stripped the ball away from the Shiloh Christian returner with Elston coming up with the ball in a scrum near midfield. One play later Parkview quarterback Eric McGehee hit Hunter Austin down the middle for 51 yards for a score, giving the Patriots a 31-14 lead.

"That was a special teams play there, too," said Bolding of the fumble recovery. "We told our kids all week that this is the time of the year where the word special comes into effect. Special teams can win championships. That play that Elston made was an incredible play, and we were able to capitalize on it, which is what you want when you get a turnover like that.

"But that stretch was huge. Very big for us."

The two-touchdown swing was too much for Shiloh Christian (12-2) to overcome, said Saints Coach Jeff Conaway.





"That sequence there was obviously a huge turning point," said Conaway. "We talk a lot about winning the middle eight. You really want to finish that first half the right way and start the second half the right way, and we didn't start the second half very well and really dug ourselves into a hole. It's tough to get out of a hole like that when you're playing a really good team like Parkview."

Historically, Saturday's win was significant in several ways. Both Parkview and Shiloh Christian made classification moves in the offseason. Parkview moved down from Class 6A, and Shiloh Christian bumped up from 4A because of the competitive equity factor.

The championship was the first for a Little Rock school since Central won a state title in 2004, and it was the first time since 1978 that the championship trophy will go to Parkview's trophy case. The Patriots' last title game appearance came in 1983.

"I'm so proud to be part of the Little Rock schools," said Bolding, who previously coached at North Little Rock and had coached in nine state semifinals prior to this season. "To win this ... 2004 was the last one for this district and my offensive coordinator was playing at Central then, so that tells you it was a long time ago. It shouldn't be that long, and we're not going to let it be that long anymore, either."

The Saints took their opening possession 89 yards in 14 plays to grab a 7-0 lead. Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom hit his first five passes, and junior running back Bo Williams capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run off left tackle with 7:48 left in the opening quarter.

Parkview answered back with a short drive, getting on the scoreboard on a 27-yard field goal by Salomon Aguilar with 2:25 left in the opening quarter.

The Patriots came into the game on the strength of a punishing ground game, keyed by backs Darien Bennett and Cameron Settles. But it was two huge air strikes that gave Parkview huge momentum. The first was a 69-yard dart from McGehee to Robinson that gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead with 9:53 left in the first half after Parkview stopped the Saints on fourth down at the Patriots' 31.

The three-point lead grew to 10 three plays later when Chris Franklin stepped in front of a Wisdom pass and returned the interception 34 yards for a 17-7 lead that carried through halftime.

Shiloh Christian attempted a pooch kick to open the third quarter, but Parkview's Robert Hodges made a fair catch at the Parkview 47 and the short field worked to the Patriots' advantage. Parkview stayed almost exclusively on the ground with Bennett and Settles tearing through the Shiloh Christian defense.

One third and goal from the Shiloh Christian 7, Robinson took a handoff from McGehee, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Robinson flipped a short pass to Elston for the score.

In the third quarter Shiloh Christian ran just nine plays but finally scored again early in the fourth quarter, marching 89 yards again on 12 plays. Wisdom hit a pair of passes to set up Williams' second rushing touchdown, pulling the Saints to within 31-21 with 10:02 left.

Williams ran for 108 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Saints. Wisdom, who led the Shiloh Christian program to three straight state championship game appearances, was 21-of-38 passing for 220 yards. Wisdom was held to 27 yards rushing after gaining 243 in the semifinals against Camden Fairview.









