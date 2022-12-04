Sections
PICTURE THIS

Prison Portrait Project shares prisoners’ stories

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 3:14 a.m.
James Lott with a portrait of his grandson, Jeremy Phillips on 11/18/22 at Prison Portrait Project, New Deal Studio (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Compassion Works for All held a reception for the exhibit opening of its Prison Portrait Project at New Deal Gallery in SOMA on Nov. 18.

Through the Prison Portrait Project, Arkansas artists create portraits of prisoners that are displayed and sold to raise money to support Compassion Works for All's mission.

Compassion Works for All aims to share stories about incarcerated people throughout the state, without taking a stance on those people's guilt or innocence.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Prison Portrait Project shares prisoners’ stories

