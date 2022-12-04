Pulaski County’s nine homicides in November down compared to previous two months

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated nine deaths as homicides during November, making the month less deadly than the prior two and marking a slowing of the rash of killings in Little Rock that characterized October.

Little Rock police last month investigated five homicides. Police in North Little Rock investigated four, including the deaths of two teenagers found shot in a McCain Boulevard parking lot.

It was the deadliest month in North Little Rock since March, when five people died violently.

The average age of a homicide victim in November was 32, slightly lower than the year-to-date average of 34. All of the deceased last month were Black males, and all but one were fatally shot, with the ninth dying of stab wounds.

The first homicide of the month came on Nov. 2, when Little Rock police responding to a report of a subject down at 11224 Legion Hut Road around 12:30 p.m. found David Kelly, 25, of Little Rock, who had been shot and died at the scene.

As of Dec. 3, no suspect had been named in Kelly's killing.

On Nov. 7, separate shootings in Little Rock left two men dead.

Around 6:43 a.m. on that day, officers found a man, later identified as Robert Johnson, 41, lying shot, with empty shell casings nearby, at Westside Creek Apartments at 4710 Sam Peck Road, according to an incident report. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to name a suspect in the killing.

About 5:33 p.m., police responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon found a man, later identified as Derick Mack, 36, of Little Rock, lying shot near 3225 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He died on the scene.

Officers later that day arrested Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon Fells, 46, both of Little Rock, in connection with the killing. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

Brown and Fells both pleaded not guilty in court Nov. 8, court records show, and each was released on bond -- Fells on Nov. 10 on a $300,000 bond and Brown on Nov. 16 on a $500,000 bond.

Also Nov. 8, Little Rock police responded to a report of a shooting arrived at 4612 Grand Ave. around 10 p.m., where a witness said someone pulled up to the residence where she and Lee Jordan, 25, of Little Rock, lived and asked to speak with Jordan.

The witness said she went to another part of the house and heard the men shoot Jordan, who was taken to UAMS Medical Center with gunshot wounds that proved fatal.

Police have yet to name any suspects in the killing.

Around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10, Little Rock officers arrived at The Waters at Chenal apartments at 13500 Chenal Parkway following a report of shots fired.

Authorities pulled a vehicle from a pond on the apartment grounds after a witness reported seeing the vehicle roll into the water after the shots. Inside was the body of Roy King, 57, of Jacksonville, who had been shot.

No suspects have been named in the homicide.

The next day, North Little Rock police around 6:30 p.m. responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard that fatally injured two 17-year-olds -- Marcus Blue and Alex Berry.

Police have yet to identify any suspects in the killings.

On Nov. 21, North Little Rock police responded to two separate homicides.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers went to the 400 block of North Palm Street, where they found a man, later identified as Chris Moore, 33, of North Little Rock, shot dead inside an apartment.

Sean Williams, 15, of North Little Rock is wanted in the killing, police said. If caught, he would be charged as an adult with first-degree murder, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, police responding to a report of a suspicious death found Lenarr Kinchen, 46, of North Little Rock, stabbed to death in a home at 203 West F Avenue.

Officers spoke with a witness who told them that Kinchen and his 17-year-old son Berach were fighting when Berach grabbed a knife and threatened to stab his father.

The teenager admitted to stabbing his father but said that Lenarr grabbed him and caused him to inadvertently stab him while they struggled, police said.

Berach Kinchen was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Court records show he pleaded innocent Nov. 22.

So far in 2022, Little Rock police have investigated the deaths of 75 people killed in 70 separate incidents, with some incidents claiming the life of more than one victim.

The city's all-time record for homicides was 76 in 1993.

North Little Rock police this year have reported the deaths of 16 people in 15 separate occurrences. Pulaski County deputies have investigated 10 killings.

Police in Jacksonville have investigated three killings so far this year, while Sherwood police investigated a single homicide.

Little Rock police have arrested at least one suspect in 41 of their 70 homicide investigations this year, police have said. Two more cases did not result in criminal charges and were cleared by exception -- in one case, the killing was found justified. In another, the suspect was shot and killed. Another seven cases are being reviewed by prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

North Little Rock police have made arrests in eight of their 15 homicide investigations. Pulaski County deputies have made arrests in half of their homicides.