Razorback women continue steady rise

FAYETTEVILLE-- Walton Arena will host its first Sunday matinee women's basketball game of the 2022-23 season when the University of Arkansas faces Oral Roberts at 2 p.m. today.

Arkansas (9-0) is one of 20 unbeaten NCAA Division I teams and is on the cusp of its first top-25 ranking since 2021. The Razorbacks most recently toppled Troy, 87-70 on Thursday following three wins in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five of Arkansas' nine victories have either come in true road games or on a neutral site.

Coach Mike Neighbors hopes the environments he's challenged his Arkansas team to play in will be rewarded when the first NCAA Evaluation Tool of the season drops soon. The metric serves as the NCAA's primary rating when sorting teams for postseason invitations. Road and neutral wins are weighted heavily with the tool.

"I'll be interested to see when the NCAA starts releasing the NET," Neighbors said. "I think our team has earned it [a high ranking] with the win over Kansas State, and also Kent State, Troy, are both ranked in the mid-major poll. We've gone on the road to play a SWAC team that wasn't a part of a challenge or league making us go do it."

The last hurdle for Neighbors' team to cross before the NET debut is Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles are one of the Razorbacks' most-commonly faced non-conference opponents, with Arkansas holding a 23-9 all-time advantage. A win today will give Arkansas its 10th consecutive victory to start the season, which would be the best start since the 2013-14 team began 13-0.

"I am proud of our kids," Neighbors said of the hot start. "Because, again, the schedule was put together to challenge us, not necessarily to get to 9-0. But to be there is really cool. I think when we look back on that 9-0 start, we've beaten some good teams. We got there in the right way. We didn't play a bunch of teams that are going to end up [ranked] 300 in the NET next week when you see them come out."

Oral Roberts (2-6) is in its first season under Coach Kelsi Musick, who was previously at Southwestern Oklahoma State, where she led the Lady Bulldogs for 13 seasons. She coached the team to the Division II national championship game in 2019. Musick has challenged her Golden Eagles with a difficult non-league schedule, including four Power 5 opponents and seven road games.

Senior guard Hannah Cooper is the team's leading scorer, averaging 19 points per contest. She leads the Summit League in total points (152), free throws made (38), assists (37) and field goals made (53). Forward Tirzah Moore is averaging 11.8 points and 11.3 rebounds.

For the Razorbacks it has been a balanced attack, with four different players averaging double-digit scoring. Senior forward Erynn Barnum has elevated her play this season, leading Arkansas with 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The team is coming off a game where 20 of its 31 makes came off assists.