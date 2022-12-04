Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 7-11.

CG-Bowman Properties, LLC, to MCC Self Storage, LLC; Wobbe Lane, LLC, Ls1 & 2R, Bowman Plaza; Pt NW NW 21-1N-13W, $16,500,000.

Bloom Management, Inc., to 43 Warren Drive, LLC, 43 Warren Drive, Little Rock. Pt N/2 SE 1-1S-13W, $8,906,862.

Kathy Toll Watson; Dorothy M. Toll Exempt Share No.1 QTip Trust to Crain Investments, LP, Pt W/2 NW 22-1N-13W, $4,658,666.

100 Murphy Drive, LLC, to Kllwreco, LLC, L24A, Maumelle Industrial Park, $3,700,000.

Jhankhana, Inc., to Jalaram Protho, LLC, 2508 Jacksonville Highway, North Little Rock. Pt NW 28 & Pt NE 29-2N-11W, $1,975,000.

Arban Investments Properties, LLC to 7700 Indian Trail Management, Inc., 7700 Indian Trail, Little Rock. Ls13-16 B13, Bellevue, $1,750,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to Frank Kumpuris; Anjuli Koshal, 2808 N. Taylor St., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B16, Park View, $1,700,000.

Richardson Properties, LLC, to Pointe Holdings, LLC, L1E, The Pointe North Hills; Pt NE 25-2N-12W, $1,600,000.

Karen Goodman Mueller; Gary Ellis Mueller to Chad A. Baker; Kelly A. Hogan Baker; Chad Baker And Kelly Baker Living Trust, Pt SW SE 9-2N-14W, $1,325,000.

Old World Plaza Associates LP, to Foul Ball Broadway, LLC, 425 W. Broadway St., North Little Rock. L1A B3, Westgate Manor; Old World Office Condominium HPR (formerly: L1B B3, Westgate Manor), $1,242,500.

Alan Barksdale; Katherine Barksdale to Michael Lee Cumming, 45 River Estates Cove, Little Rock. L9, River Club Unrecorded, $1,230,000.

Mel Taylor Collazo; Sheri L. Collazo to LM & SA, LLC, 11811 Hinson Loop Road, Little Rock. L1, Hinson Park Office, $1,000,000.

Kaki Hockersmith Mehlburger; Max C. Mehlburger; Kirby M. Whetstone to Mothership, LLC, 1408 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. L8, Riverside Commercial Park, $925,000.

Bulldog Dumpsters, LLC, to LRS South, LLC, Pt W/2 SW 34-1N-13W; Pt SE SE 33-1N13W, $900,000.

Toddy Shop Properties, LLC to Simmons Bank, L15 B2, Henry; Pt SW NE 22-2N-12W, $825,000.

Pride Real Estate Services, LLC to Community Storage Arkansas, LLC, 25501 Ark. 107, Jacksonville. Pt SW SE 27-4N-11W, $660,000.

John Wright Construction Co, Inc., to John D. Anderson, 77 Corniche Cove, Maumelle. L1710, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $630,000.

2100 North Polk, LLC, to Diane D. Wilder; Porter Briggs, 2100 N. Polk St., Little Rock. Ls13-14 B21, Newton, $585,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC, to Morgan Odom; Jacob Odom, 34 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L47 B66, Chenal Valley, $549,900.

Butler Wealth Capital, LLC to Amit Budhwani, Pt SE NW 6-1N-13W, $517,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., to Dale E. Fogerty; Betty Kay Fogerty; Dale E. Fogerty And Betty Kay Fogerty Joint Revocable Trust, L94 B1, Fletcher Valley, $505,000.

Matthew Enderlin to Matthew L. Harris; Cinthya E. Harris, 5137 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L13 B3, McGehee, $467,500.

H. Eugene Stanley; Eleanor Stanley to Tucker Brackins; Lillian Brackins, 11420 Rocky Valley Drive, Little Rock. L6 B51, Pleasant Valley, $433,500.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc., to Willie R. Giles, 70 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1685, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-B, $418,837.

David A. Warford, Jr.; Lindsay K. Warford to John Sidery; Aubrey Sidery, 10703 Brazos Valley Lane, Little Rock. L18 B43, Pleasant Valley, $415,000.

Barbara Corbitt to Caemeron Bitzer; Leanna Bitzer, 10800 Arch St. Pike, Little Rock. Pt S/2 NW NW 9-1S-12W, $410,000.

John Leach; Gwynne Leach to Hedayatollah Behzadpour'; Elham Zarfeshani, 75 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock. L35 B13, The Villages Of Wellington, $405,000.

Scott Jones Custom Homes, Inc., to Stephen Conroy; Christina Conroy; Caleb McCullough; Naomi McCullough; Brian Kruchkow; Nicole DeLuca; Scott Sivard; Holly Sivard; William Mott; Caitlin Mott, 9748 Acorn Cove, Sherwood. L33, Overcup Ridge, $399,000.

Motal Construction Company, Inc., to Stacey Dvorak; Jacob Dvorak, 14 Benham Lane, Little Rock. L13 B7, Sienna Lake, $395,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Jeffrey C. Pickels; Janet M. Pickels, L1 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $395,000.

Church Of Christ (Blount Road) to Church Of Jesus Christ El-Shaddai - Little Rock Arkansas Tract 23, Gloeckler Acres, $393,000.

Lauren Yocum White to Sarah R. McKinnon, 10 Bentwood Lane, Little Rock. L12 B6, Wildwood Place, $392,000.

Josh Garside to James Royal Wood; Teresa Lynn Wood; The Wood Family Trust, L611, Kingwood Place, $385,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc., to Samantha A. Cook; Lawrence F. Cook, Jr., 113 Corniche Lane, Maumelle. L1713, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $370,000.

Charles S. Hall to Emily Rae Walker; Victor Gabriel Pena, 105 Trelon Way, Little Rock. L113 B48, Chenal Valley, $360,000 .

Noble Lands, LLC, to The Villas At Higdon Ferry, LLC, Ls4-6 B258, Original City Of Little Rock, $350,000.

Tara Vanleah Ohler to Michael Starr; Lori Starr, 4314 W. Justice Road, Cabot. Pt W/2 NW 2-4N-11W, $349,900.

Stephen B. Staples; Deborah A. Staples; Stephen B. Staples And Deborah A. Staples Revocable Living Trust to Harold Eugene Stanley; Eleanor Ruth Stanley, 12501 Gleneagles Drive, Little Rock. L19, Gleneagles, $349,000.

Jill Curran to William B. Rowe, III; Ashley Stone Rowe, 6831 Gap Point Circle, Sherwood. L31 B3, Gap Creek, $342,000.

Piper C. Fortune to Chad Lairamore; Sheena Lairamore, L23, The Pointe Phase 2, $340,000.

Vince Morris; Miranda Morris to David Castagnolo; Loretta Castagnolo, L280, Edgewater Phase II, $338,000.

Dana Carol Abraham; The Lucy Lincoln Abraham Revocable Trust Declaration to Patrick J. Anderson, 1403 Andover Ridge, Little Rock. L18, Andover Square Phase IV, $320,000.

Cydney Fullen; CF Investment Trust to Emily E. Smock, 93 White Oak Lane, Little Rock. L19, Wilton Heights, $315,000.

James Michael Sneed; Josie Sneed to LaNeta Counts, 25505 Blue Gill Drive, Roland. L11, North Shore Oaks, $310,000.

Patsy Reese; Mickey Reese (dec'd) to Sharieka Thompson; Cambria Simpson, 33 Courtside Place, Little Rock. L8, Courtside Place, $305,000.

Ellis F. Butler; Rhonda L. Butler to Quiana Lawson, 2305 Birkstone Drive, North Little Rock. L25 B21, Stone Links, $285,000.

Sylvan Hills Church Of Christ, Inc., to DSR Homes, LLC, Ls9-10, 12 & 23, Miller Heights Phase 4, $280,000.

MBM Capital Homes 1, LLC to Primary Capital Group, LLC, L29, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $277,500.

Martha J. Perry; David C. Pence to John Lynch; Karen Lynch, L14, Sturbridge Phase 1, $273,000.

Jordan Bauer to Ayden Krishna; Shashi Krishna, 1802 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock. L11, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $270,000.

John T. Metrailer; Anna H. Metriler; Anna H. Weeks; Anna W. Metrailer to Payton Mathew Seelinger; Chelsea Jolynn Seelinger, 6509 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L34, Cammack Woods, $262,000.

Carolyn Korte to Kristen Clement, L80, North Ridge, $261,590.

REI Nation, LLC to Alexander T. Bentley; Tanya G. K. Bentley; Bentley Revocable Living Trust L394, Pleasantree 1st Replat-Morgan, $259,000.

Antoinette Hodges to Austin Oglesby; Tiffany Oglesby, 136 Ridgeland Drive, Maumelle. L49, North Ridge, $255,350.

David T. Barker to Corinne Keller; Robert Lynn Keller; Tracy Hopson Keller; The Lynn And Tracy Keller Revocable Trust, 7117 Sarrasin St., Sherwood. L3, Edgewater Estates, $255,000.

Westside FP Ventures, LLC to Randall Bethel Graham; Randall Bethel Graham Child's Trust L62A, Sandpiper Creek, $253,464.

Melinda Padgett; Robert L. Padgett (dec'd) to Christopher Samuel Aurilio; Kelsey M. Benton, 7125 Sullivan Road, Little Rock. L3, Mary Kay, $248,000.

Callaway Coffman Crain to Jerry Michael Johnson; Virginia Ekenseair, 3604 Loch Lane, North Little Rock. L117 B203, Park Hill NLR, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Corie Deshawn Green, 10408 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L59, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $229,708.

Freida Short to Karene Jenkins, Ls8-9 B7, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Matthew Williams Harmon to Exchange Properties, LLC/Stephen Creekmore, Ls2-3, Success, $225,000.

Marche Properties, LLC, to RCD HQ, LLC, 5 Innwood Circle, Little Rock. L1CR, Lexington Park Replat, $220,000.

Valerie A. Hennessey; Valerie A. Ziemski to Teunna Green; Judge Green, IV, 9812 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock. L19, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $220,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to William B. Baker, Jr., L61, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $217,900.

Dana Goff Loyd; Leslie Jaye Goff; Estate Of Sammie June Goff (dec'd) to Michael Grisham; Brenda Grisham, 7 Charleston Place, Little Rock. L4, Charleston Place, $215,000.

Myrtle L. McIvor to Desmond Miller; Janine Miller, 1605 Garfield Drive, Little Rock. Ls9-10 B5, Cox's-Taylor And Bodeman, $200,000.

Kristopher Williams to Joseph Wolf, Jr.; Lydia Morris, 9705 Vaughn Drive, Little Rock. L102, Twin Lakes Section A, $190,000.

Kenneth Ray Walker; Rina Walker to Felicia Johnson, 9418 Herndon Road, Little Rock. L16, Pecan Lake (formerly: Tall Timbers), $188,500.

Kenneth Meckfessel to Jared Amon Meckfessel; Atlas King, 11804 Jacksonville Cato Road, Sherwood. Ls1-2, Oakmont, $185,000.

Bobby McDowell to Travis D. Dixon, 9500 Susanne Drive, Little Rock. L65R, Allendale Manor Phase II Replat, $182,700.

James A. Duncan; Terry Ray Duncan; Estate Of Agnes M. Duncan (dec'd) to Vittorio Thomas Grady; Jami Lee Grady, 10000 W. 20th St., Little Rock. Ls21-24 B12, Hick's Interurban, $180,000.

Fonda Jean Crochet; Fonda Jean Crochet Trust to Jose L Rodriguez; Amanda A. Granada Mora, 6900 Honeysuckle Lane, Little Rock. Pt SE SW 27-1N-13W, $179,487.

Jesse J. Griffin; Rebecca K. Griffin to Kenneth Heap, 10 Woodmere Place, Sherwood. L59, North Hills Manor, $175,000.

Stephen G. Linder to Stasia Blalock; Jimm Jamell, 11404 W. David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock. Pt SE NE 28-1N-13W, $167,000.

Susan Irwin to Sarah Lesley Flynn, 9 Branch Drive, Little Rock. L20, Coolwood, $167,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Ronnie Vaught, 24701 Knabe Road, Little Rock. Pt NW SW 7-1N-14W, $160,500.

Creative Engineering Consultants Corp., to Brickbat, Inc., L1, Diversified Replat-Weinman, $160,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Dolora J. Ellison; Dolora Ellison Family Trust, L87, Deerewood, $159,000.

James D. Bowman; Kathryn A. Bowman to Kenneth R. Allen; Doris Allen, 1202 Hickman St., Jacksonville. L12, Hickman & McConnell, $159,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, 18 Bear Trail Cove, Little Rock. L770, The Hills-Otter Creek Community Phase VII, $158,888.

Ashley D. Dyer to Jared Evan M. Moore, 2404 Romine Road, Little Rock. L580, Twin Lakes Section H, $158,000.

Arvest Bank; Estate Of Jackie L. Gray (dec'd) to John Raymond Gillis; Bonita W. Gillis, 1201 N. Pierce St., Apt. 25, Little Rock. Apt. 25, Forest Hill Condominium HPR Phase II, $157,500.

American Family Homes Holding, LLC, to Feim Veseli, Sr., 4 Mine Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L75, White Oak Village, $155,000.

Donna O. Redwood to Thomas George Tezak; Lorita M. Tezak; Thomas And Lorita Tezak Trust, 9409 Cerelle Drive, Little Rock. L257, Twin Lake Section D, $152,000.

University District Development Corp., to T'nia A. Thomas, 2722 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. L4 B63, Cherry And Cox, $150,000.