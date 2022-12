See who’s running for office in runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

People file into the Benton County Administration building May 21 for early voting. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTON COUNTY Bella Vista Mayor Randy Murray John Flynn City Council Ward 1, Position 2 Donna Hutchinson Wendy Hughes Ward 2, Position 2 Larry Wilms Wynn Peterson Ward 3, Position 2 Julie Yandell Craig Honchell Rogers Ward 3, Position 1 Clay Kendall Rachel Crawford Bentonville School Board Zone 3 Jeremy Farmer Blanca Maldonado Zone 5 Tatum Aicklen Letisha Hinds CRAWFORD COUNTY Alma Mayor Jimmy Fincher Edward Wakefield Dyer City Council Ward 3, Position 1 Katherine Fry Cynthia Looney JOHNSON COUNTY Clarksville City Council Ward 2, Position 2 Judy Weaver Patrick Baker WASHINGTON COUNTY Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn Diane Bryant Springdale City Council Ward 3, Position 1 Brian Powell Alice Gachuzo-Colin

Print Headline: Runoff elections

