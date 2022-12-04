Sections
THEATER REVIEW/OPINION

Song and dance: ‘Guys and Dolls’ a sure bet at Rep

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 4:52 a.m.
Designer Stacey Herrison fits some costume pieces onto actress Stephanie Gibson, who plays nightclub chanteuse Miss Adelaide in the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's production of "Guys and Dolls." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stephen F. Thornton)

There are many shows worth a gamble on local stages this holiday season, but "Guys and Dolls" at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is a sure bet.

The quintessential Golden Age musical (music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on a story by and characters of Damon Runyon) gets a glorious staging from director/choreographer (and Hendrix College alum) Gustavo Zajac and a diverse cast of nearly two dozen, with talented locals actually outnumbering the out-of-towners (that list includes a few Broadway veterans).

Set in Runyon's New York demimonde of gangsters, gamblers and molls, the show focuses on the long-standing engagement of Nathan Detroit (Carlos Lopez), who runs the "oldest established permanent floating crap game in New York," and nightclub chanteuse Miss Adelaide (Stephanie Gibson in a comic tour-de-force), and the only-in-a-musical relationship between uber-gambler Sky Masterson (Christian McQueen) and straitlaced missionary Sgt. Sarah Brown (Kim Onah).

The performances are highly stylized in keeping with Runyon's stylized dialogue; superior over-the-top turns also come from supporting players P. Jay Clark and Ben Grimes as Detroit's sidekicks Nicely-Nicely Johnson and Benny Southstreet, respectively; David Weatherly as Big Jule; Frederick Webb Jr. as Harry the Horse; Kathryn A. Pryor as General Cartwright; and Glen J. Gilbert as Arvide Abernathy.

The show's success also rests with Michael Riha's obtuse-angular set; on the six-piece band whose stand is on its upper level; and particularly on Stacey Herrison's costumes -- particularly those for the "Take Back Your Mink" outfits; however, the Save-a-Soul missionaries look like they're from a long-lost house at Hogwarts.

The cast, the band, the set and the costumes are all onstage, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 31 at the Rep, 601 Main St. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 378-0405 or at TheRep.org.

