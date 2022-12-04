Springdale Chamber earns top accreditation ranking





Springdale Chamber earns top ranking

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Springdale Chamber of Commerce "Accredited with 5 Stars" for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community. The rating is the highest awarded by the national organization. The Springdale Chamber is one of only 131 chambers in the country to have earned the highest accreditation level.

Washington Regional centers receive accreditation

Washington Regional Urgent Care centers have received the Urgent Care Association. Accreditation designation is the highest level of distinction for an urgent care center. It demonstrates an organization's overriding commitment to safety, quality and scope of services. Washington Regional has urgent care centers in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Harrison, Rogers, and Springdale.

