BASKETBALL

Henderson State men rally

Trailing 29-26 at halftime, Henderson State University (4-3, 2-0 Great American Conference) outscored the University of Arkansas-Monticello 38-32 in the second half Saturday to come away with a 64-61 victory at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

Malik Riddle hit one of two free throws with 16:52 left to give the Reddies a 32-31 lead, which grew to eight points later in the second half before a three-pointer from UAM's Edwin Louis tied the game at 59-59 with 3:03 remaining. Riddle hit two more free throws with 2:46 left to give Henderson State the lead for good.

Alvin Miles led the Reddies with 14 points, while Franck Kamgain added 13, Zyon Patterson chipped in with 12 and Tomislav Miholjcic contributed 10.

Isaac Jackson scored a game-high 23 points in the loss for the Boll Weevils (3-4, 0-2), while Louis finished with 14.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Taelon Peter scored 18 points to lead Arkansas Tech University (4-4, 2-0) to a 74-65 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (2-3, 1-1) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. LaQuan Butler Jr. and Tylar Haynes scored 17 each to lead OBU. ... Southern Arkansas University (4-3, 1-1) had five players in double figures, led by Gregory Hammond's game-high 23 points, in a 94-58 victory over Harding University (4-4, 0-2) in Magnolia. Taylor Currie led the Bisons with 21 points.

Harding women win in OT

Kendrick Bailey's only basket of the game -- a three-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation -- forced overtime, then Harding University (6-3, 2-0) outscored Southern Arkansas University 12-10 in overtime for a 105-103 victory Saturday at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

The Bisons shot 52.2% from the floor and scored 90 points in the lane. They outrebounded the Muleriders 60-39 and scored 20 points off 18 SAU turnovers.

Sage Hawley led Harding with 43 points on 21-of-31 shooting from the floor and 15 rebounds. Jacie Evans and Rory Geer had 21 points each for the Bisons, while Aubrey Isbell added 12. Jessica Jones led the Muleriders (2-4, 0-2) with 24 points, Kylie Minter poured in 21, Addy Tremie added 14 and Diamond Morris chipped in with 12.

In other Great American Conference women's games, Henderson State University (5-3, 2-0) outscored the University of Arkansas-Monticello 8-3 in overtime for a 75-70 victory in Monticello. Abie Jiles and Jasmine Bailey scored 15 points each to lead the Reddies and Joi Montgomery scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for the Cotton Blossoms (2-5, 0-2). ... Jalie Oglesby's game-high 26 points led Arkansas Tech University (4-2, 2-0) to an 80-77 overtime victory over Ouachita Baptist University (2-3, 0-2) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Laney Mears led the Tigers with 22 points.

WBC men lose heartbreaker

A three-pointer as time expired handed the Williams Baptist College men a 75-74 loss to Missouri Baptist on Saturday.

The game featured 14 ties and 10 lead changes, with neither team holding a lead of more than eight points. Duke Hardin hit a three-pointer with 90 seconds left to give the Eagles the lead, but the Spartans tied the game with a three-pointer of their own with 27 seconds remaining. Ben Keton's three-pointer with 4.8 seconds left gave the Eagles the lead again, and they immediately fouled on the inbound pass. Missouri Baptist made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but the ball went out of bounds to WBC. The Spartans then stole the inbound pass and hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

Hardin led all scorers with a career-high 33 points and Keton added 10.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services