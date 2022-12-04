



Supporters of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia were Stepping Up for Ouachita during a luncheon at Chenal Country Club.

OBU President Ben Sells and his wife, Lisa, welcomed guests at a reception in the country club's Traditions Room before the luncheon.

Nancy Benton, Sheila Powell Strickland, Sarah Shell Teague and Toni Thrash were honorees for their contributions to Ouachita and to their communities.

Stepping Up for Ouachita is a fundraiser for the university's scholarship program for Ouachita women. More than 50% of the university's 1,700 students are female. More than 95% of the students at the school qualify for financial aid.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



