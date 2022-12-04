UAFS Spotlight: Transfer Connor Slater fits right in on Lions basketball team





FORT SMITH -- Junior forward Connor Slater has gone from foe to friend for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball team, and the Lions couldn't be more glad he did.

Slater, who played against UAFS in the Lone Star Conference at Cameron the past three years, has seen from the other side the recent rise of the Lions, who put together their first winning season since 2017 last year. After entering the transfer portal, Slater wanted to be a part of that growth. The 6-6 transfer has made an immediate impact for UAFS.

Slater is second on the team in scoring with 10 points per game and is third on the team in rebounding with four rebounds per game. He is also shooting an efficient 59% from the field through the team's initial seven games.

"I came over here to win," Slater said. "I want to compete at a high level. They've been building something special the past couple of years. I felt like I could fit in and be a good piece to the program. We want to keep it going with our early success."

Slater was a key part of the puzzle last weekend when the Lions capped a four-game winning streak and a 2-0 weekend at the Thanksgiving Classic at the Stubblefield Center.

In a 70-65 win against Harding, Slater turned in a valuable 31 minutes for the Lions. He finished second on the team with 12 points and had a team-high six rebounds to go with an assist, a steal and a block. He made five-of-eight shots from the field and two-of-two attempts from the free-throw line.

Slater backed that performance up with perhaps his best game of the early season against Ouachita Baptist in a 92-67 victory. He logged 31 efficient minutes ending with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. He didn't miss a shot on the night, as Slater finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.

"Teammates have really done a good job of finding me," Slater said of the win last Saturday. "At the end of the day if you move the ball and find open teammates, you get good shots. These guys are a lot of fun to play around. We are very unselfish and share the basketball."

In the win over Ouachita Baptist, Slater was reminded of one of the reasons he wanted to join the Lions: to finally be on the same team as Payton Brown. Slater had a great view of Brown scoring a season-high 39 points for the Lions that night. Slater remembers from the past how it feels to be on the opposing side of Brown's scoring outbursts, as he always gave Cameron a tough time when Slater was playing against UAFS.

"Back in my sophomore year, I was on the other end of Payton," Slater said with a laugh. "I didn't want any more of that. He came in and gave us 38 points. But now I'm on the other end of it now thankfully. When I was back at Cameron, I thought, does this guy ever miss? When I pass it to him and he makes it, I can cheer for him now. He makes my job easy because I just have to get him the ball."

Slater averaged 12 points and six rebounds last year for Cameron. Once he entered the transfer portal and with UAFS looking for impact forwards, UAFS coach Jim Boone said he felt Slater would be a great addition to the team. It's worked out just well for the Lions with Slater starting every game this season.

"He has really fit in with this group," Boone said. "He is a good teammate and a great person. We've seen him play the past couple of years and knew a little about what he could provide. He was heavily recruited, so we felt very fortunate that he chose to come here. He is a very skilled player and is very intelligent. That has helped his transition to make an impact with what we are doing. It's a work in progress still, but we've seen some major strides in his play."

It was a little odd at first for Slater going against players he has played against in Lone Star Conference games. But that went away very quickly with teammates making him feel at home from the first day Slater was on campus.

"It's a little different being on the other end because I've played against this team for the past three years," Slater said. "But coming over here, there has been nothing but open arms. I really feel welcomed here. All I have to worry about is working hard to get better with my new teammates who trust me."

Slater has been able to provide plenty of value outside of just scoring inside and grabbing rebounds for the Lions. He is the only forward on the team that is averaging an assist per game, and he showcased his passing ability last weekend with a season-best three assists in the win against Ouachita Baptist.

Before the games in warm-ups, Slater is always working on his outside shooting as well. It was put to good use last weekend when he knocked down his first three-point basket of the season to add to his versatility.

"I got a three-point shot in my bag," Slater said with a smile. "I'm working toward adding that to my game every day. Coaches tell me if I'm open to shoot it. It's not like in the back of my mind, should I shoot it or not? They give me the confidence to use the outside shot. I think most teams play up on me, so I can use my quick feet to help us out with a layup or a pass."

To earn playing time under Boone, playing solid defense goes a long way. Slater's 28 minutes per game, which is third on the team, tells of his ability to defend the basketball. Post matchups vary from team to team in the Lone Star Conference with some teams playing small or bigger. The utility Slater brings allows him to play against any lineup UAFS will see this season.

"We were looking for that versatility he can provide on both sides of the basketball," Boone said. "We wanted somebody who could shoot the basketball and was skilled enough to make the right pass. He can post up and score inside. He fits the bill and does all those things. A lot of teams in our league have guards or small forwards playing in the power forward spot. He gives us somebody with versatility with his size and length. He can guard all those playing in the post and defend the guards when needed."

UAFS finished its short nonconference schedule with a 4-2 record heading into Lone Star Conference play. The Lions are now in the 22-game conference schedule, which could present new challenges to normal transfers. That won't be the case for Slater, who has played three years in the conference already at Cameron.

"He's been around the league, so he knows what he is walking into," Boone said. "Some of our guys haven't experienced that yet, so that is a nice advantage to have with him. Even though he is new to our program, he isn't new to the league. He adds to our group that has been around the block and seen the teams we will play before."

If UAFS is going to put back-to-back winning seasons together for the first time since the 2016-2017 seasons, the continued strong play from Slater and the forwards will be key with the team getting strong guard play from Brown, Cameron Bush, Evan Anderson and Courtney Murrell. The next challenge is putting it all together.

Boone said he feels Slater has been a natural addition to the Lions. But for Slater to take his game to the next level for UAFS he will need to do one thing: take even more shots.

"He is so efficient," Boone said. "Anytime you can score as many points as he does on as few of the shots he takes, those are pretty good games. The biggest complaint is that we need him to be more scoring-minded. He can take the ball to the basket. But he is a very unselfish player. He loves to find his teammates. It's not about him taking his shots. It's about him taking our shots as a team. We want him to be aggressive. We'll find the right balance with that. He is a great player."

Junior forward Connor Slater (center) has made an immediate impact for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball team. (Submitted Photo)



Junior forward Connor Slater (center), who transferred to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball team from Cameron University, is second on the team in scoring with 10 points per game and is third on the team in rebounding with four rebounds per game. (Submitted Photo)



SCHOOL University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

CLASS Junior

POSITION Forward

HEIGHT 6-6

WEIGHT 195

NOTABLE The Elgin, Okla., native transferred to UAFS this season has made an impact right away, ranking second on the team in points with 10 and third on the team in rebounds with four per game. … Through the initial seven games this season, he has the highest shooting percentage from the field (59%) among players who have 30 or more shot attempts. … Slater played for Lone Star Conference opponent Cameron during the past three seasons. … He is coming off averaging 12 points and six rebounds per game last year.



