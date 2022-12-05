Almost $100M spent in Arkansas on contact tracing contracts, agreements, according to audit

Arkansas Legislative Audit told legislators almost $100 million was spent on contact tracing contracts and agreements, and the state's top medical official said it was worth every dollar.

The executive committee of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee approved in September 2021 a request for Arkansas Legislative Audit to review expenses associated with contracts for covid-19 contact tracing at the Arkansas Department of Health.

Tom Bullington, deputy legislative auditor, told committee members Thursday when they presented the report that they had some of this information for a while but wanted to wait until all the findings were in.

The report states that $99,788,549 was spent on contact tracing contracts from fiscal year 2021 until June of this year. The contracts/agreements were paid 100% with federal funds.

The Arkansas Department of Health stated that contact tracing activities ceased Jan. 17, 2022, but case investigation continued.

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan asked Jennifer Dillaha, director of the Arkansas Department of Health, after spending nearly $100 million whether contact tracing had any positive effect on slowing the impact of covid-19 within the state.

"Do we have any data saying that this was effective and had positive outcomes, not studies," he said after Dillaha mentioned that general studies show the positive impact of contact tracing.

Dillaha said data shows contact tracing helped keep local hospitals from being overwhelmed in the midst of the pandemic.

"As well it shows that deaths that would have been excess deaths were lower than they would have been," she said.

Sullivan requested to see that information after the meeting.

Dillaha told committee members contact tracing is when contacts of positive patients are located and informed of their situation, educated, isolated or quarantined, and supported during their period of illness. She noted that this is different from case investigations, which are an investigation of positive patients to determine close contacts; provide education, health/medical information, and guidance to each patient/household; enroll patients in Sara Alert; and continue follow-up with each patient until released from quarantine/isolation.

"You do the case investigation first, which is an interview for the positive case. You find out when they become symptomatic, where they might have been exposed and educate them what to do for isolation," Dillaha said. "Then they follow up with their contacts, which we call contact tracing."

Dillaha said there were 429,164 case investigations and 658,282 contact tracings from 2020 through February 2022.

Bullington said in summary there were five purchase orders to four vendors for contact tracing activities.

The report states the vendors were Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, General Dynamics Information Technology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Northwest Arkansas Council Foundation. The vendors were part of a comprehensive, statewide covid-19 contact tracing system.

Contract requirements for Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and General Dynamics Information Technology included managing call centers, contacting patients and suspected patients, providing educational health/medical information and guidance, and coordinating social assistance.

The report states UAMS had similar expectations but with defined target populations, such as colleges and universities and specific cultural communities.

Vendors provided weekly contact reports, and each vendor's most recent report, which included cumulative data from prior months, was available on the Arkansas Department of Health website.