Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Nov. 17-30.

Nov. 17

Ryan Matthew Beschinski, 45, and Linh My Nguyen, 38, both of Chicago

Marco Celis Calderon, 35, and Elizabeth Lemuz, 30, both of Altoona, Iowa

Josiah Steven Cauthren, 25, Centerton, and Victoria Grace Morales, 27, Fayetteville

Jackie Lem Davis, 68, Azle, Texas, and Janet Marie Galbraith, 65, Rogers

Jason Fredrick Estep, 22, and Elyse Gabrielle Perdue, 22, both of Gentry

Colter Wyatt Fitzner, 26, and Melissa Lee Hartsfield, 26, both of Bentonville

Randy Lee Foreman, 30, and Jenna Grace Jarnagan, 23, both of Gentry

Rosa Erlinda Lainez, 44, and Maria Cruz Juarez, 60, both of Springdale

John James Mullens III, 43, and Brenna Linn Hackler, 36, both of Bentonville

Bradley Alan Shackelford, 29, and Katlyn Marie McClain, 26, both of Springdale

Nov. 18

Rafael Ballesteros Jr., 26, Rogers, and Julia Alejandra Ayala, 26, Springdale

Donald Emerson Case, 40, and Mikaela Ann Honea, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Ndiaye Yacine Diabira, 35, Daytona Beach, Fla., and Lynnette Anne Morrison, 34, Springdale

Mitchell Tyler Durbin, 32, and Ashtyn Riley Waltrip, 30, both of Wichita, Kan.

Jackson Blake Eldridge, 30, and Brenley Alexa Scott, 29, both of Centerton

Nathaniel Edward Ferguson, 21, Pea Ridge, and Sarah Leann Whitehead, 20, Gravette

Kenneth John Fetters, 46, and Kelly Renee Melton, 30, both of Vinita, Okla.

Cody Daniel Haile, 26, and Ashton Nickole Ward, 31, both of Rogers

Caleb Michael Hay, 23, and Ashley Renae Caldwell, 31, both of Bentonville

James Earl Hensley III, 35, and Stephanie A. Abril, 31, both of Surprise, Ariz.

Victor Rene Herrera, 28, and Alexis Kaye Connelly, 27, both of Rogers

Lucas Chandler Johnson, 26, and Audrey Caroline Smith, 27, both of Bentonville

Michael Dean Johnson, 55, and Gwendolyn Jane Brown, 47, both of Lowell

Leroy Jonaie, 39, and Lucy Joker Jinna, 44, both of Springdale

John Logan Landes, 26, and Madeline Elizabeth Jones, 24, both of Wylie, Texas

Kenneth Lee Lawrence, 50, Siloam Springs, and Candi Rena Happy, 51, Colcord, Okla.

Nathan James Layng, 22, and Sarah Joy Yoon, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Clinton Bradley Rogers, 25, Eucha, Okla., and Caidlen Paige Dunham, 24, Jay, Okla.

Thomas July Souter, 24, Springdale, and Tayla Nicolette Graser, 21, Rogers

Austin Olinde Spillman, 28, and Loreal Renee Richardson, 29, both of Denham Springs, La.

Andrew George Strecker Jr., 50, Bentonville, and Sabrina Cherie Cradduck, 35, Rogers

Triston Ivan Thompson, 20, Bella Vista, and Kamrynn Rena Gould, 21, Pea Ridge

Elijah Thomas Tobey, 28, Centerton, and Kaci Lee Edwards, 28, Little Flock

Matthew Hamilton White, 29, and Kristen Elizabeth Gray, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Tyler Scott Williams, 28, and Morgan Kaylene Davis, 25, both of Rogers

Nov. 21

Brad Stewart Cavallaro, 38, and Allyson Michelle Wettengel, 42, both of Bentonville

Matthew Haden Erwin, 28, and Kaytlyn Leann Petitt, 27, both of Quapaw, Okla.

Austin Wade Henley, 24, Rogers, and Kelsi Leinn Kirby, 25, Springdale

Timothy Eugene Kriss, 58, and Samantha Jane Cantu, 55, both of Kemp, Texas

Paul Andrew Limke, 54, and Melanie Jean Evans, 47, both of Hot Springs

Ivan Medrano Picazo, 28, and Norma Irene Rizo-Nunez, 39, both of Salinas, Calif.

Erich Alfred Scholz, 51, and Tiffany Shawn Lewis, 50, both of Dallas

Nov. 22

Zackary Michael Boothman, 23, and Grace Lorene Walker, 24, both of Bentonville

Joshua Thomas Johnson, 32, and Amanda Sue Coughlin, 31, both of Bentonville

Casey Alexander Knight, 24, and Kayla Raylynn Craft, 22, both of Centerton

Edgar Eduardo Magana, 25, and Karissa RaeAnne Myers, 21, both of Rogers

James Allen Moll, 20, and Aspen Raina Justice Clements, 22, both of Bentonville

Alexander Blake Shoppach, 27, Bentonville, and Misty Gene Shoppach, 27, Centerton

Ryan Philip Soria, 46, Springdale, and Katrina Leah Clyatt, 38, Rogers

Christopher William Wright, 39, and Shannon Mignon Wright, 38, both of Siloam Springs

Nov. 23

Matthew Frederick Crenshaw, 25, and Anna Caroline Mason, 24, both of Bentonville

Brian Michael Hanes, 37, and Megan Rae Richardson, 32, both of Norman, Okla.

Juan Alberto De Jesus Miller, 26, Bentonville, and Preye Samatha Edosa Apulu, 25, Fayetteville

Titus Paul Minkevitch, 27, and Jaiden Sheree Leighty- Ochoa, 25, both of Newton, Kan.

Martin Rosales-Perez, 52, and Lucero Delgado, 41, both of Rogers

Scott Lyndal Spencer, 23, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Ashlee Noel Smith, 31, Bentonville

Anthony Uriel Vasquez-Benavides, 23, and Lajune Adair Brown, 23, both of Bentonville

Tong Ying Yang, 69, and Pang Her Yang, 65, both of Centerton

Michael Lee Zajicek, 28, and Alyssa Judith Corral, 26, both of Rogers

Nov. 28

Youcef Aissati, 26, and Amy Danielle Marquart, 24, both of Centerton

Bryan Richard Brown, 35, Bella Vista, and Kasey Shea Coonrod, 34, Gentry

Justin Michael Colon, 32, Rogers, and Caliopy Alysabyth Taylor, 21, Centerton

Scott Gregory Hays, 47, and Jenna Lorell Myers, 35, both of Rogers

Mark Jeffery Hohensee, 35, and Vronica Kay Gilliland, 21, both of Livingston, Texas

Charles Anthony Hood, 45, and Sandra Joann Funk, 46, both of Centerton

Kaysee Lee Tenas, 23, Lowell, and Grace Ellen Thielemier, 22, Bentonville

Noah Anderson Varner, 26, and Emily Hardcastle Cook, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Mark Alan Wenke, 37, and Kaelee Renea Cerasale, 26, both of Bella Vista

Nov. 29

Wilmer Alejandro Chapeta-Lopez, 32, and Rosibel Lagos Ramos, 25, both of Centerton

Israel Hernan Flores Flores, 27, and Janivette Rosario Soto, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Kerry Jay Hevelone, 59, and Deborah Rae Davis, 55, both of Rogers

John David Lyle, 70, and Gail Delinda Langford, 60, both of Tontitown

Kaleb Nehemiah Miller, 35, and Bailey Louise Shaw, 34, both of Joplin, Mo.

Ryan Lind Olsen, 25, and Jaylee K. Schureman, 20, both of Rogers

Matthew Minter Parker, 49, and Robin Lee Enstrom, 52, both of Pea Ridge

Rodolfo Villanueva Olivo, 53, and Christina Leigh Stiles, 50, both of Rogers

Nov. 30

David Cameron Fredrickson, 61, and Karen Gaye VanScoy, 54, both of Pea Ridge

Charles Robert Greene, 33, and Emmanuel Villamor-Armodia, 35, both of Centerton

Richard Paul Hughes III, 24, and Fernanda Damiao De Oliveira, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Luke Michael Johnson, 28, and Breanna Dawn Hutchins, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Micheal Mason, 26, and Hannah Talley, 21, both of Anderson, Mo.

Keaton Cordell Page, 29, and Mary Madison Ambrose, 26, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Andre Latrell Pegues, 22, and Emily Katelyn Freitag, 23, both of Fayetteville