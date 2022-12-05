Bentonville library expansion project set to go out to bid in January

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Library Foundation is closing in on monetary contributions needed to expand the library.

The foundation in May 2021 agreed to raise $10.5 million for the expansion.

Several new investments have been made and will be acknowledged through naming opportunities in the expansion.

Recent donations bring the campaign total to $8.64 million in gifts. The private funding raised will join city's $4.5 million toward the library's $16.75 million expansion project. Combined public and private funding comprise 79% of the amount needed, according to library officials.

Previous campaign announcements from the library foundation include a $5.5 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

"The library foundation is humbled by the community of generous donors who demonstrate their passion and dedication through their financial investment," said Teresa Stafford, foundation executive director. "We continue to request private support to close the $3.6 million gap to make this project a reality -- a beautifully expanded library space serving all in the Bentonville community."

A needs assessment from Minneapolis-based MSR Design originally proposed 65,055 square feet -- including the current 38,500 square feet -- for just under $15 million. The needs assessment was paid for by a $112,900 grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

Plans now call for a 22,975-square-foot addition to the library's 38,500 square feet.

The rising cost of construction material pushed the price tag higher, said library Director Hadi Dudley and Kristilyn Vercruysse with MSR Design. MSR Design produced alternate plans, Dudley said.

Dudley has said the foundation and city officials will work together to find ways to bring in the extra $1.75 million that cropped up since the expansion was first announced.

Earlier this fall, MSR Design shared interior finish plans and building material with the library staff.

"Being able to see the color scheme and touch and feel materials like carpet and tile was a project milestone for the team," Dudley said.

Library officials, MSR Design and Flintco are pricing the expansion.

The groups expect to share an update after the first of the year, Dudley said.

The library is contracting with MSR Design for architectural design services and Flintco for preconstruction services.

Vercruysse said the team will work through a revised estimate this month with plans to go out for bid in January. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

Pricing is part of the construction documents phase of the project. Previous phases were schematic design and design development.

"In the construction documents phase, the layout of key areas were refined and improvements were made," Dudley said. "The new addition is exciting, but I am also happy with how the remodeled areas have come together, especially since our project team made the decision to scale back on some renovation to save money. The moves we made are essentially providing more usable space for meetings, collaboration, study and community use of the library."

The library opened Oct. 30, 2006, at 405 S. Main St. It was a $9 million project. The foundation raised $7 million in donations, and the city committed $2 million, Dudley said.