Dallas scores final 33 in demolition of Indy

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Malik Hooker returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown against his former team during a 33-point fourth quarter for Dallas, propelling the Cowboys to a 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Dallas led 21-19 entering the fourth when Dak Prescott threw the last of his three touchdown passes. Hooker's scoop-and-score was the first of four fourth-quarter takeaways by Dallas, all of which led to touchdowns.

The highest-scoring quarter for the Cowboys (9-3) since at least 1991 was just the third time in NFL history a team scored as many as 33 points in the fourth.

Matt Ryan threw his second and third interceptions and lost a fumble during the nightmare finish for the Colts (4-8-1), who fell to 1-3 under Coach Jeff Saturday and lost for the sixth time in seven games overall.

Michael Gallup had two touchdown catches and CeeDee Lamb the other when he rolled over safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and stayed on his feet as the Cowboys remained two games behind NFL-leading Philadelphia in the NFC East.

Indianapolis10360--19

Dallas714033--54

First Quarter

Ind--FG McLaughlin 52, 10:49.

Dal--Lamb 20 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 4:50.

Ind--Dulin 14 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:37.

Second Quarter

Dal--Pollard 2 run (Maher kick), 10:16.

Ind--FG McLaughlin 34, 1:47.

Dal--Gallup 13 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :13.

Third Quarter

Ind--Pierce 15 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 3:43.

Fourth Quarter

Dal--Gallup 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 13:52.

Dal--Hooker 38 fumble return (pass failed), 13:34.

Dal--Pollard 30 run (kick failed), 9:46.

Dal--Elliott 4 run (Maher kick), 6:06.

Dal--Davis 23 run (Maher kick), 2:25.

IndDal

First downs1823

Total Net Yards309385

Rushes-yards30-10634-220

Passing203165

Punt Returns1-40-0

Kickoff Returns8-2123-64

Interceptions Ret.1-313-26

Comp-Att-Int21-37-320-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-301-5

Punts3-39.6674-49.5

Fumbles-Lost2-20-0

Penalties-Yards6-883-43

Time of Possession31:1928:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Indianapolis, Taylor 21-82, Moss 3-18, Jackson 2-6, Campbell 1-2, Ryan 3-(minus 2). Dallas, Pollard 12-91, Elliott 17-77, Davis 3-29, Lamb 2-23.

PASSING--Indianapolis, Ryan 21-37-3-233. Dallas, Prescott 20-30-1-170.

RECEIVING--Indianapolis, Pierce 4-86, Campbell 4-43, Granson 4-19, Taylor 3-21, Woods 2-28, Pittman 2-16, Dulin 1-14, Alie-Cox 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 5-71, Gallup 4-23, Elliott 3-14, Schultz 2-33, N.Brown 2-15, Pollard 2-15, Ferguson 2-(minus 1).