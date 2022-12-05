December appetite grows at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS -- Adjustments continue for horsemen and management at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, nearly set to begin its second consecutive thoroughbred meet with a December start.

Oaklawn will begin its 2022-23 meet Friday with the 108th season of horse racing since the Oaklawn Jockey Club was formed in 1904 and racing at the track's current location began in 1905.

Oaklawn President Louis Cella said the early December start has drawn raves from the track's host city and region.

"If we're still in the experimental stage at Oaklawn, they are in a let's-do-it-for-the-rest-of-our-lives period," said Cella, part of the third generation of the Cella family to own the racetrack, beginning early in the 20th century with brothers Louis A. and Charles Cella. "We automatically get this new influx of tourists to our region, our community [throughout December and into January], and they benefit tremendously, and they've asked us, 'Please do it again.' "

Day 1 will feature the second running of the $150,000 6-furlong Advent Stakes for 2-year-old horses, a race introduced last season as the first opportunity for juvenile colts and fillies to race at Oaklawn since the spring of 1973.

Post time for the Advent, the eighth of nine races on the opening-day card, is scheduled for 3:46 p.m. The meet will open with a 6-furlong race for $20,000 claimers 3 years old and up, set to start at 12:30 p.m.

Nine new stakes races are among the significant changes this season. One comes with the $150,000 6-furlong Ring the Bell Stakes for horses 3 years old and up on Saturday.

As one of five American racetracks with four Kentucky Derby qualifying points races, Oaklawn has achieved a meaningful role in the chase for a spot in the field of the Kentucky Derby, recognized worldwide as the jewel of racing. The introduction of 2-year-old racing at Oaklawn last season added to the track's repute in that category. This season, two more December stakes races for 2-year-old horses should assist further, and their timing should make for a weekend packed with potential Derby and Kentucky Oaks candidates.

Oaklawn has scheduled the first running of the $150,000 6-furlong Renaissance Stakes for 2-year-old horses and the $150,000 6-furlong Year's End Stakes for 2-year-old fillies on Dec. 31.

On New Year's Day, the designated birthday for all thoroughbreds, potential Derby candidates at Oaklawn will get their first qualifying points opportunity with the $250,000 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-old horses. Horsemen associated with at least a few entrants in the Renaissance and Smarty Jones will likely have considered both races as either their entrant's final 2-year-old or first 3-year-old start.

"This is part of a program set up by Oaklawn to provide a proving ground pointed toward the bigger races, one of which is the Kentucky Derby," Oaklawn trainer Ron Moquett said.

Cella said another opportunity for early development was the idea behind the Advent last season and the Advent combined with the Renaissance and Year's End for late 2022.

"If your 2-year-old is ready, we have a race for you [on opening day]," he said. "If they're not quite ready, you know what, at the turn of the year, we have a race for you. The spacing is quite deliberate to create for those 2-year-olds a path forward as a 3-year-old."

A chance for larger fields in Oaklawn's races and an opportunity for greater trainer earnings, particularly for those with smaller stables, inspired track management to introduce a $200 to $250 bonus for all entrants that finish fourth to last in races throughout the season. The $200 bonus will go to entrants from opening day through races on April 2. Beginning with races on April 7, the bonuses will increase to $250 through the meet's final race day on May 7. The lone qualification requirement is for trainers to enter at least two horses through the season's final 14 days and one or more through the final nine.

"The idea is to encourage more entries and to, frankly, encourage more trainers to stick around Oaklawn," Cella said. "Of course, you'll have the larger trainers, the Ron Moquetts, the Steve Asmussens, the Brad Coxes of the world, who will participate, but it's designed for the little guy. It's designed for those one-to-five horse operations that may go to Kentucky, that may go to Iowa, they may go somewhere else, but you know what, they're going to make a little bit of extra money, which is going to go a long way just if they'll stick around for the last couple of weeks."

"It's a good deal and an effort to keep the smaller guy in the business until he's a bigger guy," Moquett said.

Long-time Oaklawn trainer Lynn Chleborad will start the season with 23 stalls in her barn.

"Everyone wants to win, but with the grain prices up, hay prices up, everything's up, it's harder and harder for us to stay in business," Chleborad said. "Also, for the owners. It's tough on them, too, so anything that can help anybody is very much appreciated."

Total bonus earnings could reach approximately $750,000 by the conclusion of the meet's 68 scheduled days of live racing, which will include a projected record purse total of $50 million, an average of $735,000 for each race day.

Cella said he was also excited about a new sports bar at the track, an addition nearly certain to gather attention from veteran race fans at Oaklawn. Everyone will at least see the Mainline Sports Bar, located in the racetrack's ground-floor main hall, just north of the paddock and between the main elevator and what has heretofore been Oaklawn's longest row of teller stations. Mainline opened last Friday.

"The Mainline is super cool," Cella said. "It is unique, and I think it's the best sports bar in the region. We've ripped everything out this summer, and it's now one hell of a sports bar."

Many things are set for the meet, but as Cella said last season, a five-month meet that stretches from December to May remains on trial at Oaklawn.

"It's more than just Oaklawn," he said. "We look at ourselves, of course, but we look at our community, see how it benefits, see how as a part of the community we grow. In that regard, [the new schedule] is a huge success, so we'll still do it, but we're going year by year."