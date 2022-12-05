Fayetteville's Morris commits to Hogs as PWO

Fayetteville receiver Kaylon Morris is the second Arkansas visitor from last weekend to commit to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on.

Morris, 6-2, 185 pounds, visited Arkansas on Saturday, and Monday he pledged to be a Razorback.

“Coaches made me feel at home,” Morris said. “They have a 90-something percent graduation completion rate, and just all the facilities were really nice.”

He had a shortened junior season due to a car accident and recorded about 220 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Morris came back strong with 95 catches for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.

Morris had offers from Arkansas Tech and Northeastern State, and interest from Henderson State. Fayetteville football coach and former Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick is high on Morris' talent.

“He’s really explosive,” Dick said in an earlier interview. “He has the ability to do really big things after the catch. He’s physically gifted.”

Warren tight end Maddox Lassiter on Sunday committed to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on.



