DEAR HELOISE: While I was working on my computer in the evening, a notice popped up on my screen saying that they had detected a serious problem with my computer. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn't get the notices off, which resulted in having my computer tech having to remove these invaders.

I knew this was nothing but a scam and did not call the number on my screen. A voice said they had been monitoring my computer and detected malware, a Trojan Horse and a couple other things that had managed to sneak in through the internet. It was all a lie.

My computer tech had already warned me to close down my computer and take it to him, and he had some advice for me, too:

1. Never call the number on your screen. These are hackers who took control of your computer and want to charge you an arm and a leg to get these notices off your screen and out of your computer. Use a local repair person to get these off of your computer. No matter what they say, shut off your computer immediately.

2. Have a good security system installed on your computer while your local repair person is cleaning it up.

3. Have an intricate password, and never use the same password on all of your favorite sites. Get a small notebook and write the password along with the site it's for (such as: "JJT%32a -- bank"). Never give out passwords to anyone.

4. You can learn more about computer fraud at: justice.gov/criminal-ccips.

5. Only a scammer would break into your computer and threaten you with malware.

-- A Reader, via email

DEAR READERS: Some safety reminders for the Christmas/New Year's Eve holidays:

• If you have a real pine tree, keep water in the tree stand. Check it daily!

• Do not burn used or unused wrapping paper, ribbon or gift boxes in your fireplace.

• It's really better to use artificial candles with lights rather than flames.

• Try not to overload the electrical outlets with plugs and adapters.

• Before you string up those pretty lights, check the power cord for breaks.

• Have a fireplace? Put out the fire before you leave or go to sleep at night.

• Don't drink and drive.

• Don't let small children handle anything sharp or dangerous without an adult in attendance.

DEAR HELOISE: Many years ago, my father was struggling to get home the day before Christmas. The roads were covered in snow and ice, and traffic was moving at about 30 miles per hour! It was stop-and-go traffic, and it was getting darker and colder outside. He glanced over to his right and saw a small dog just sitting in the snow and shivering. Dad loved dogs, so he stopped and got out to take a look at the dog. It was only about 12 weeks old, skinny and scared. He stuffed the dog into his jacket and got back into his car. It was almost midnight when he got home and pulled the little guy out of his jacket.

We fed him, named him "Otis" and kept him for the next 16 years until he died in his sleep. Otis was the best gift I ever received. There are thousands of homeless dogs and cats who would love to be adopted this Christmas season, but please remember, a pet is a family member to be loved and taken care of for all of their lives.

-- Harriet L., Brainerd, Minn.

