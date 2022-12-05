Sections
Humorist David Sedaris sets April 24 show at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 12:06 p.m.
David Sedaris (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Anne Fishbein)

Author and humorist David Sedaris will put on a one-man, one-night show at 7 p.m. April 24 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. 

Tickets — $29 to $64 — went on sale 10 a.m. Monday at the Robinson box office and via CelebrityAttractions.com and Ticketmaster.com. Call  (501) 244-8800.

Sedaris’ most recent book is “Happy-Go-Lucky,” his first new collection of personal essays since the bestselling “Calypso.” A second volume of his diaries, “A Carnival of Snackery,” was released in October 2021.

