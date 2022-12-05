• Sandi Preston, owner of the Astoria, Ore., home featured in "The Goonies" film, will pass along movie memorabilia she has collected and some of the furniture in the home may be sold along with the Victorian-style residence to a fan that purchased it at nearly $1.7 million, real estate broker Jordan Miller said.

• John Wierwiller, a sheep farmer of Decatur, Ga., said Casper, his 20-month-old Great Pyrenees, is recovering at home from injuries he incurred while defending the sheep from a pack of eight coyotes.

• Mary O'Connor, police chief of Tampa, Fla., was placed on leave and faces "appropriate discipline" after a video emerged of O'Connor flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart that her husband was driving to get out of a traffic ticket in Oldsmar, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

• Jonathan Graziano announced Saturday on Instagram that Noodles, his 14-year-old pug that "made millions of people happy" on TikTok while deciding whether to stand or have "a no bones day" and sleep in his dog bed, has died.

• Shane Carringer, a public information officer for Anaheim, Calif., police, said a man in his 50s didn't appear to have entered Disneyland before he fell to his death from the theme park's seven-story Mickey & Friends Parking Structure in what investigators say is "most likely a suicide."

• Minh Phan, a meteorologist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, tweeted that he "literally lost my d*** mind" when he saw a stacked lenticular cloud hover over the Andes Mountains during a hike near the Argentina-Chile border.

• Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, met with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and said they had a "good conversation" and "resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store."