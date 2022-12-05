Irish gain control after Fudd’s injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Olivia Miles had 21 points and eight rebounds for No. 7 Notre Dame, and UConn star Azzi Fudd was injured in a collision with a teammate as the Fighting Irish handed the third-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season, 74-60 on Sunday.

Fudd, who came in averaging 24.0 points per game, exited in the final minute of the first quarter following a collision with teammate Aaliyah Edwards. She returned midway through the second period to play four minutes, but sat the rest of the day, going scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes.

Maddy Westbeld added a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (7-1), which bounced back from a 74-72 loss to No. 20 Maryland three days earlier.

Lou Lopez Senechal led UConn (6-1) with 21 points. Edwards added 14.

In other women's Top 25 games, Cameron Brink had 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Brooke Demetre made five three-pointers and scored 17 points, leading No. 2 Stanford past No. 23 Gonzaga 84-63. The Cardinal (10-1) have now won five in a row after falling to top-ranked South Carolina in overtime on Nov. 20. ... Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 31 points and Taylor Mikesell added 30 to help No. 4 Ohio State (8-0) beat host Rutgers 82-70. ... Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and No. 5 Indiana (9-0) got past visiting Illinois 65-61 in their Big Ten opener. ... Kayana Traylor scored 18 points and No. 9 Virginia Tech held off Tennessee 59-56 in a Jimmy V Women's Classic matchup in Knoxville, Tenn. ... Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her seventh career triple-double to break the Big Ten record in No. 10 Iowa's 102-71 win over host Wisconsin. ... Angel Reese scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds and Jasmine Carson scored 21 and No. 11 LSU beat Tulane 85-72. ... Jayla Everett scored 20 points and St. John's remained unbeaten by handing No. 13 Creighton its first loss, 66-62. ... Jade Loville made 10 of 13 shots, including a career-best six three-pointers, and scored 27 points to lead No. 14 Arizona to a 77-60 win over host New Mexico. ... Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia scored 18 points each and No. 17 Michigan shut down Northwestern 77-66 with an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter. ... Savannah Wheeler had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Courtney Whitson added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Middle Tennessee beat cold-shooting No. 18 Louisville 67-49 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. ... Jaz Shelley scored 29 points, Nebraska dominated the second half and the visiting Cornhuskers surprised No. 20 Maryland 90-67 in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams. ... Freshman guard Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds and No. 21 Baylor (6-2) romped to a 79-35 victory over Houston Christian. ... Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and No. 22 Texas (4-4) routed Southern 92-43 in Austin, Texas. ... Lauren Park-Lane scored 17 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Sidney Cooks added 23 and Seton Hall knocked off No. 24 Marquette 82-78. ... Maddy Seigrist scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 25 Villanova past host Providence 79-54.

SWAC WOMEN

GARDNER-WEBB 81, UAPB 71

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Jhessyka Williams had a banner day with a team-high 26 points and led a pivotal third-quarter spurt that allowed Gardner-Webb (6-3) to surge to a victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-7) on the final day of the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational at Haas Pavilion.

Williams finished with seven rebounds and four assists as well for the Bulldogs, who trailed 49-48 in the third quarter until a lay-up from their leading scorer started a 14-3 run that put them ahead to stay. Alasia Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Lauren Bevis added 12 points.

Markisha Body had 11 points and Jelissa Reese ended with 10 for UAPB (1-7), which has lost five consecutive games.

