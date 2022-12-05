Little Rock School Board will meet to decide whether to negotiate settlement after data security breach

The Little Rock School Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to decide on whether to negotiate a settlement to a "network issue" that was characterized last week as a "data security incident" that likely resulted in unauthorized extraction of district data.

The district announced the special meeting Sunday night.

"The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and take possible action on the following: Authorization to Negotiate Settlement Agreement-Network Issue (Action Item)."

Information on the agenda for today's meeting states: "The LRSD administration recommends that the LRSD Board of Education grants authority to the LRSD administration to negotiate the best possible payment arrangement to resolve the network issue resulting from unauthorized access to our network."

The Little Rock School Board streams its meetings on its YouTube page. For quick access, viewers may go to www.lrsdlive.com

The district also streams meetings on LRSDTV.org, and broadcasts on Comcast Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99.

The meeting comes after Little Rock Superintendent Jermall Wright told employees and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last Thursday that the 21,000-student district was a victim of a data network breach and that the district had employed external computer forensic experts to determine the scope of the problem.

“Although the investigation is still ongoing, our forensic partners have determined that some data may have been taken from our network,” Wright said last week in a message to employees that he forwarded to the newspaper.

“At this time, we do not know exactly what data may be at issue, but we are working as quickly as possible to ascertain that information," he said last week.

“If it is determined that any student, guardian, employee, or vendor information was impacted, we will work with these individuals to provide appropriate resources to protect their personal information,” he wrote.

District leaders had notified law enforcement about the problem, Wright said, and would cooperate with any police inquiries. That notice includes submitting an “IC3 report” of suspected internet crime to the FBI.

Wright has said the “suspicious activity” in the district’s technology network was initially detected Nov. 11, prompting an immediate response that included moving impacted devices offline.

The network problems became more publicly apparent when the district announced last week that interim grade reports for students for this nine-week grading period were delayed and no later release date was set.