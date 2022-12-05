Maumelle council decides not to revisit pit bull ban

The Maumelle City Council in its Nov. 21 meeting rejected a resolution that would take the debate on "dangerous" dogs out of the hands of the council and into the hands of the residents.

Council Member Steve Mosley proposed the resolution to the council in response to several months of debating whether to bring back the ban on certain dog breeds.

Mosley's frustrations were high following the failed resolution -- which was rejected by a 6-2 vote. Council Members Doug Shinn and Ken Saunders were not present, leaving their votes counted as "no."

"I'm just very disappointed in some council members and it hurts me to go through this kind of work to have it play out like this," said Mosley.

He added, "There are some people on the council that will talk blue in the face on small things, yet, on big things they won't talk about it. I think we need to be more transparent."

Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris responded to Mosley's complaints, saying: "It is discredit to the city council as a whole to make accusations of lack of transparency because [the council] won't argue with you on something that has been discussed a ton."

Mosley has advocated for reinstating a dangerous-dog ban since an August attack left a dog dead and its owner seriously injured.

The city's previous dog ban was lifted in April 2021 by a 5-3 vote.

American Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and American Bulldogs, as well as any dog that resembles the listed breeds were banned under the ordinance.

Despite Mosley's wishes, the majority of the council has rejected ongoing efforts to bring the ban back.

Maumelle residents at previous council meetings have joined Mosley's opinion that the dog attack this summer could have been prevented by having the ban in place.

Other meeting attendees have joined the majority of the council in contending that efforts should go toward updating fencing regulations, fines, fees and letting the city navigate dog attacks when necessary.

Shinn highlighted in a September council meeting that, in his ward, dog attacks are often the result of off-leash pets and poor fencing.

Efforts for compromise by Council Member Jess Holt were successful at the Nov. 7 meeting.

In that meeting, the council voted 6-2 on the final read of Holt's ordinance -- which increased fees and fines for some pet owners.

The approved ordinance raised the registration fee for unsterilized pets without microchips to $75 annually. Fines for owners with loose pets and pets that cause injury were also increased.

Registration fees for owners with sterilized and microchipped pets is said to stay the same at $5 annually.

Mosley believes the fencing and fines are a small part of a larger issue.

In an email Friday, Mosley wrote, "I don't think the vast majority of Maumelle residents want such dogs in Maumelle. I think those five that lifted the ban suspect this also and thus don't want to risk a vote."

Council Member Chad Gardner also weighed in on Mosley's desire to let voters choose in the 2024 primary election whether to bring the ban back.

In Gardner's latest council meeting report, he wrote, "In my opinion, the council shouldn't punt issues to the voters whenever a council member disagrees with the council's actions."

"You elected all eight of us on the council to represent you, the residents, and I believe at the end of the day we're all doing what we feel is best," Gardner wrote.