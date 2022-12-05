• Host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA shared some big news on last weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live." "People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby. Keke's pregnant.' And I wanna set the record straight: I am," Palmer said during her opening monologue. Then, she ripped open her brown trench coat and cradled her bare baby bump as the crowd erupted in cheers. After soaking in the applause, Palmer couldn't help but laugh as she struggled to button her jacket back up. "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby 'cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, 'Look, I'm 29. I'm grown,'" she said. Palmer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of more than a year, Darius Daulton Jackson, who shared an Instagram video of his partner celebrating behind the scenes of "SNL." In the clip, a "relieved" Palmer said she "can't wait to eat and lay down and sleep and just be so happy." Later in the show, SZA announced that her sophomore album, "S.O.S.," is scheduled to arrive Friday while performing her latest single, "Shirt." At the end of the song, the due date for the singer's next project appeared in giant letters on the screen behind her.

• Customers at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger restaurant had a major beef with far-right commentator Nick Fuentes. Fuentes, whose recent dinner with former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye stirred up controversy, got into a food fight early Saturday with patrons at the burger chain. Video of the incident obtained by TMZ shows the 24-year-old flinging a large drink toward the restaurant counter, dousing fellow diners waiting in line to place their orders. Most of them turn and stare while at least one person shouts profanities and mocks Fuentes. According to an unidentified witness, Fuentes and a friend had just sat down for a meal when they were approached by a couple already inside the eatery. They appeared to argue, but it's not clear what sparked the dispute. At one point, the pair started to fling paper cups filled with ketchup at Fuentes, who in turn launched his drink in their direction. The witness told TMZ Fuentes missed his targets and instead sprayed other customers.