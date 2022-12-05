Niners win again, but lose Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 Sunday for their fifth consecutive win.

Garoppolo has a broken foot and will miss the rest of the season, Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.

The 49ers (8-4) allowed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield on the opening play from scrimmage but little else until the fourth quarter against a high-powered attack for Miami (8-4) which had scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games.

Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir intercepted Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter, leading to two field goals.

The 49ers had their four-game, second-half shutout streak snapped when Tagovailoa threw a 45-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill in the opening minute of the fourth quarter but held on from there. They capped the performance with a strip-sack from Nick Bosa that Dre Greenlaw (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) returned for a 23-yard score.

The Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped in Coach Mike McDaniel's first game against the 49ers after spending the past five years as an assistant in San Francisco.

Purdy, dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick of this year's NFL Draft, proved to be quite important to the 49ers when Garoppolo hurt his foot on a sack on the final play of the opening drive.

Garoppolo was taken to the locker room on a cart and didn't return, leaving the game in the hands of Purdy, who had thrown his only nine passes in mop-up duty in a Week 7 loss to Kansas City.

Purdy capped his first drive of the game by throwing a 3-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk to give San Francisco a 10-7 lead.

He then led a well-executed two-minute drive at the end of the half, completing six passes for 75 yards with a 3-yard TD to Christian McCaffrey with 4 seconds left in the half to make it 17-10.

Purdy finished 25 for 37 for 210 yards, 2 TDs and an interception.

Miami7307--17

San Francisco107610--33

First quarter

Mia--Sherfield 75 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:50.

SF--FG Gould 47, 10:37.

SF--Juszczyk 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52.

Second quarter

Mia--FG J.Sanders 43, 10:14.

SF--McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), :04.

Third quarter

SF--FG Gould 43, 2:52.

SF--FG Gould 36, 1:14.

Fourth quarter

Mia--Hill 45 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:28.

SF--FG Gould 48, 2:03.

SF--Greenlaw 23 fumble return (Gould kick), 1:53.

A--71,732.

MiaSF

First downs1424

Total Net Yards308351

Rushes-yards8-3334-121

Passing275230

Punt Returns2-212-34

Kickoff Returns2-342-50

Interceptions Ret.1-03-28

Comp-Att-Int18-34-327-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-204-36

Punts4-51.54-44.5

Fumbles-Lost1-11-0

Penalties-Yards8-684-45

Time of Possession19:2640:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Miami, Mostert 7-30, J.Wilson 1-3. San Francisco, McCaffrey 17-66, Mason 8-51, Samuel 4-5, Juszczyk 1-0, Purdy 4-(minus 1).

PASSING--Miami, Tagovailoa 18-33-2-295, Thompson 0-1-1-0. San Francisco, Purdy 25-37-1-210, Garoppolo 2-4-0-56.

RECEIVING--Miami, Hill 9-146, Ingold 3-15, Cracraft 2-29, Smythe 2-21, Sherfield 1-75, Waddle 1-9. San Francisco, McCaffrey 8-80, Samuel 6-58, Aiyuk 5-46, Juszczyk 3-12, Jennings 2-34, Kittle 2-22, Kroft 1-14.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey with offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill, middle, as Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, foreground left, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)



San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, middle, is sacked by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, left, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with teammates Samson Ebukam (56) and Fred Warner (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Miami Dolphins players celebrate after a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) to wide receiver Trent Sherfield, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

