Nov. 1 death in Pine Bluff was homicide, deputies say

The death of a 31-year-old Pine Bluff man in the area of Old Warren and Gibbins roads on Nov. 1 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

Police have identified the victim, through DNA testing, as Jesse Burk

The investigation into Burk’s death is active and ongoing.

The sheriff's office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning Burk’s death is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.



