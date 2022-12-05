FOOTBALL

Chadwell named Liberty's HC

Liberty has hired Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, a former college quarterback known for his innovative approach to offense, to replace Hugh Freeze as the Flames' coach. The school in Lynchburg, Va., introduced Chadwell at a news conference Sunday. Freeze left Liberty after four years to accept the same position at Auburn. Chadwell was the AP's Coach of the Year in 2020. He guided the Chanticleers to new heights over the past three seasons, leading them to a 31-6 record and a third consecutive bowl game. The Chants appeared at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 two weeks ago but lost 47-7 at James Madison in their regular-season finale with starting quarterback and three-time Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall sidelined. They lost again Saturday, with McCall back in the lineup, 45-26, to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Chadwell's overall record at Coastal is 39-22.

North Texas fires Littrell

Bowl-bound North Texas has fired Coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk said the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 this season after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Friday night. Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator the past two seasons, was named the team's interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

Golesh in at South Florida

South Florida hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as its new head football coach on Sunday. Golesh, who came to Tennessee with Coach Josh Heupel in 2021 after the two were at Central Florida in 2019, takes over a USF program that went 1-11 this year. The Bulls finished 0-8 in the American Athletic Conference. Tennessee had the No. 1 offense in the country in yards per play (7.35) and scoring (47.3 points per game).

USC quarterback injured

The status of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams for the Cotton Bowl is uncertain because of what his coach described Sunday as a "significant" hamstring injury for the likely Heisman Trophy finalist. Williams got hurt on a run in the first half of USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night. He played the rest of the game, even when it was clear that he was in pain. After the Trojans were selected to face Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, Coach Lincoln Riley said Williams would need a lot of rehab to have a chance to play in the Jan. 2 game. "He's got a significant hamstring injury. It's good we're not playing probably in the next two to three weeks," Riley said. "We'll try to rehab that. Those things, you know, hamstrings are different for everybody, but the nature of his is pretty severe." Williams, who went with Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California after last season, has thrown for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with 4 interceptions this year, and has run for 372 yards and 10 more scores. He got hurt on a 59-yard run in the Pac-12 title game, but still finished with 363 yards passing and three touchdowns.

GOLF

Fischer wins in Argentina

Zack Fischer (Benton) closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory in the Visa Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. The victory earned him a spot in the British Open next year.

Hovland hangs on

Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge with more excitement than he needed Sunday, clinching it with a 20-foot bogey putt on the final hole for a 3-under 69 to join tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners. Hovland took a four-shot lead at the turn when Masters champion Scottie Scheffler made double bogey on the par-5 ninth. No one got closer than two shots the rest of the way. Hovland had a two-shot lead on the 18th when his 6-iron from the slope above a bunker turned hard left and into the water. He took a penalty drop and hit a full wedge to about 20 feet for a chance to save bogey. Scheffler was in the sandy area right of the green, and his chip ran hard over the lip and settled 10 feet away, giving him a par putt to force a playoff if Hovland missed. Hovland holed the bogey putt for another trophy presentation with Woods.

Lawrence 1st in South Africa

Thriston Lawrence held on to win his home South African Open by one shot despite a final-round 2-over 74 at the Blair Atholl course on Sunday. Lawrence started the day with a two-shot lead over Clement Sordet of France and despite extending his advantage to five strokes early on the back nine, the South African only just managed to hold off his playing partner to finish with an overall 16-under 272. The victory is his third on the European tour, following wins at the Joburg Open a year ago and the European Masters in August.

BASKETBALL

Cavs' Wade injures shoulder

Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday's win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday that imaging tests confirmed the diagnosis of an AC joint sprain. Wade didn't score a point in 10 minutes before getting hurt. Wade is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24 minutes.