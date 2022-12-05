OPINION | A WORD: Will you recognize the neat word hiding in these clues, Arkansas?





How about that word last week, huh? Who knew that "neat" was also a noun and referred to cows? That was a toughie.

Let's play with a less sneaky word.

Today's word has four letters. It can be a surname. As an adjective and a verb, its use in modern English has been traced to 14th-century Middle English, and it's possibly related to a word in Danish dialect. Also lurking in its background are an Old English word for a funeral fire, a Latin word meaning coot and a Greek word for having a white spot.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means:

◼️ Conspicuous bareness.

◼️ Blatant, undisguised.

◼️ A Canadian swimmer who won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

◼️ Having little or no tread.

◼️ Having little or no hair.

I'll print today's answer Dec. 12, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

